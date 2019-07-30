Dalton Investments Has Lowered Its Himax Technologies (HIMX) Holding by $2.69 Million as Share Value Declined; Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Increased Position in Pfizer (PFE) by $104.81 Million as Stock Price Declined

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (HIMX) by 68.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 897,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 416,425 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Himax Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $549.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.19. About 581,825 shares traded. Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has declined 51.36% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HIMX News: 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 – 7, 2018; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – TERMS OF INVESTMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 29/03/2018 – Himax Decides To Exercise Options To Fully Acquire Emza Visual Sense; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Adj EPS $.016

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 42.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 2.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8.32 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353.55 million, up from 5.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.68% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $38.68. About 86.32M shares traded or 285.42% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 11/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Eliquis Associated With Lower Rates of Stroke, Major Bleeding Than Patients Receiving Rivaroxaban or Dabigatran; 30/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz to treat ulcerative colitis; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves first epoetin alfa biosimilar for the treatment of anemia; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN, PFIZER SAW PRODUCTION ISSUES AFTER FDA WARNING LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – FIRST STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT ONE YEAR LATER IN HEALTHY ADULTS 50 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: To Present Research on Late-Phase Investigational Compounds; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) GETS BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR REVENUE 5.2B RUPEES; 26/04/2018 – “The Future of Getting Old” – With Old Age, New Possibilities; 16/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF U.S. RIGHTS FOR CRESTOR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sharps Compliance Corp (NASDAQ:SMED) by 133,000 shares to 158,900 shares, valued at $582,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 827,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.26M shares, and cut its stake in Eversource Energy.

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14B and $229.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX) by 45,100 shares to 337,350 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I by 38,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,851 shares, and has risen its stake in Greentree Hospitalty Group L.

