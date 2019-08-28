Dalton Investments Has Lifted By $1.18 Million Its Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Stake; Edgepoint Investment Group Cut By $3.87 Million Its Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Stake

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased Bank N S Halifax (BNS) stake by 6.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 73,000 shares as Bank N S Halifax (BNS)’s stock declined 2.52%. The Edgepoint Investment Group Inc holds 1.08 million shares with $57.34 million value, down from 1.15 million last quarter. Bank N S Halifax now has $62.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $51.82. About 186,310 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ENDS SPEECH IN TORONTO; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING 2882.TW SAYS ITS BANKING AND INSURANCE UNITS SCRAP PLAN TO BUY 100 PCT STAKE IN MALAYSIA’S THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA BERHAD; 10/04/2018 – Scotiabank CEO Addresses Shareholders And Promotes Employee Development In His Address At The Scotiabank Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ Ratings On Scotiabank Inverlat, Otlk Stbl; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Scotiabank Peru S.A.A. at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK, BANCO CENCOSUD ENTER 15YR BUSINESS PACT; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q-End Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12%; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK NAMES RAJAGOPAL VISWANATHAN AS ACTING CFO; 23/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS HARD TO DISENTANGLE B-20 FROM HOUSING SLOWDOWN

Dalton Investments Llc increased Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) stake by 4.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dalton Investments Llc acquired 107,039 shares as Icici Bk Ltd (IBN)’s stock rose 7.11%. The Dalton Investments Llc holds 2.37M shares with $27.18M value, up from 2.27M last quarter. Icici Bk Ltd now has $36.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.38. About 765,046 shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK ROUTINELY COOPERATES WITH REGULATORS; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s income taxt dept Dhoot in ICICI-Videocon loan case – PTI in Business Standard; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank 4Q Net Profit INR10.2 Bln Vs. INR20.2 Bln a Year Earlier; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Securities IPO under SEBI scanner – Mint; 21/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES PROPOSES IPO OF ABOUT 77.25M EQUITY SHRS; 04/04/2018 – ICICI BANK DID NOT GIVE INDIVIDUAL LOANS TO ANY OF 5 COMPANIES; 18/04/2018 – BTVI: ICICI loan case: CBI questions Nupower Renewables CFO; 13/03/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: ICICI Securities may launch IPO in next 10-15 days; 31/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: India’s CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case; 26/04/2018 – GUJARAT FLUOROCHEMICALS – ICICI BANK CARVED OUT BANK GUARANTEE LIMITS FOR UPTO 600 MLN RUPEES, OUT OF EXISTING CAPITAL FACILITIES SANCTIONED TO CO

More important recent ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Luckin Coffee, Tower Semiconductor, and ICICI Bank Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “MoneyGram International and FlexShopper among financial gainers, Atlanticus Holdings leads losers – Seeking Alpha”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ICICI Bank – Know The Risks First – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Dalton Investments Llc decreased Tarena Intl Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) stake by 118,448 shares to 788,335 valued at $4.28M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) stake by 26,618 shares and now owns 27,882 shares. Gds Hldgs Ltd was reduced too.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX) stake by 22,412 shares to 10.01 million valued at $749.13 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) stake by 198,198 shares and now owns 16.02 million shares. Pricesmart Inc (NASDAQ:PSMT) was raised too.

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: No-Deal Brexit More Likely – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Scotiabank Q3 rises on gains in Canadian, international banking – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Buy Opportunity: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of Nova Scotia EPS beats by C$0.03, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.