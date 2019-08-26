Dalton Investments Has Increased By $3.83 Million Its 21Vianet Group (VNET) Stake; Installed Building Products (IBP) Sellers Decreased By 9.23% Their Shorts

Dalton Investments Llc increased 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) stake by 62.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dalton Investments Llc acquired 547,060 shares as 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET)’s stock declined 4.91%. The Dalton Investments Llc holds 1.42 million shares with $11.28M value, up from 873,400 last quarter. 21Vianet Group Inc now has $1.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.93% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $7.33. About 103,903 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has declined 22.69% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 12/03/2018 21VIANET GROUP INC VNET.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE RMB 3.25 BLN TO RMB 3.35 BLN; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Loss $4.14/AD; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Adjuseted Net 1c/AD; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET SAYS SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group Adds Yao Li to the Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q Rev $127.7M; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 12/03/2018 – 21VIANET 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 48 RMB CENTS

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) had a decrease of 9.23% in short interest. IBP’s SI was 890,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.23% from 981,400 shares previously. With 204,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)’s short sellers to cover IBP’s short positions. The SI to Installed Building Products Inc’s float is 4.24%. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $55.62. About 88,786 shares traded. Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) has declined 0.69% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IBP News: 09/04/2018 – INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS REPORTS PURCHASE OF H2H BLINDS; 15/05/2018 – Installed Building Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – Installed Building Buys Custom Overhead Door; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Investment Mgmt Buys Into Installed Building; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys 2.4% of Installed Building; 13/03/2018 – Installed Building at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 19/03/2018 – lnstalled Building Products Announces the Acquisition of Custom Overhead Door, LLC; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Installed Building Products Inc Outlook To Pos; 03/05/2018 – Installed Building 1Q Rev $301.7M; 09/05/2018 – Installed Building Site Visit Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 17

Installed Building Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company has market cap of $1.67 billion. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass insulation, spray foam insulation, and cellulose insulation materials. It has a 28.29 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the installation of insulation and sealant materials in various areas of a structure, which includes basement and crawl space, building envelope, attic, and acoustical.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold Installed Building Products, Inc. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 20.85 million shares or 3.25% less from 21.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 0% stake. Parametric Lc has invested 0% in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). Kbc Nv stated it has 10,339 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 92,495 are held by Savings Bank Of America De. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 5,139 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 598 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Com reported 12,910 shares stake. 664,285 are held by State Street. Pnc Group Inc invested in 0.02% or 474,280 shares. Oppenheimer & Company accumulated 5,000 shares. Bamco Incorporated Ny stated it has 1.50M shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 50,610 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 5,741 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Communications Na accumulated 59 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd holds 0.01% or 61,155 shares in its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Installed Building Products has $5400 highest and $45 lowest target. $50.60’s average target is -9.03% below currents $55.62 stock price. Installed Building Products had 9 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Stephens. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The company was maintained on Friday, August 9 by Nomura. SunTrust maintained Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) on Friday, August 9 with “Hold” rating.

Dalton Investments Llc decreased Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) stake by 109,739 shares to 93,168 valued at $6.37 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Gds Hldgs Ltd stake by 61,700 shares and now owns 303,711 shares. Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) was reduced too.

