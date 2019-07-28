Dalton Investments Has Cut Stake in Micron Technology (MU) as Market Valuation Declined; Microsoft Com (MSFT) Holder Highlander Capital Management Cut Its Position as Share Price Rose

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 9.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 3,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,065 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 34,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft has previously sought to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to end it; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing; 17/04/2018 – KAMR Local 4 News: Microsoft once deemed the free, open-source Linux system as a threat to its intellectual property, but has; 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 48.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 26,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 27,882 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, down from 54,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.49. About 19.68 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 02/04/2018 – Micron reported better than expected results on Thursday

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14B and $229.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:NOAH) by 47,600 shares to 132,451 shares, valued at $6.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 69,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 374,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ).

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Mosaic, Centene and American Airlines – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s What to Expect from Micron (MU) Stock in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on January 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Optimism For Micron May Continue To Swell – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Can Big Tech Earnings Lead to Record Gains? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.47 million shares. 5,798 are owned by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Federated Investors Inc Pa stated it has 928,911 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar invested in 0.02% or 19,233 shares. Tcw Grp Incorporated accumulated 629,537 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.11% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Ameriprise Finance invested in 9.75 million shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank accumulated 0.05% or 733,553 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Tekne owns 534,136 shares or 5.72% of their US portfolio. Argent Tru holds 18,718 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc stated it has 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Whittier Trust Comm Of Nevada Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corp owns 34,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Holdings Group Inc holds 1.44% or 1.18 million shares. Harvey Llc holds 0.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 18,005 shares. Pittenger & Anderson reported 128,807 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Swarthmore Gp stated it has 2.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Platinum Invest holds 25,835 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Trb Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 18% or 510,000 shares. Everence Capital Management Incorporated reported 3.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Channing Capital Ltd Liability has 59,456 shares. Natixis Advisors LP reported 1.93M shares stake. 21,466 were reported by Profit Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company. Wealthquest holds 0.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 13,613 shares. 157,221 are held by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust And Tru. Hanson And Doremus Invest Management reported 2.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hbk Invs LP owns 8,357 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pacific Glob Investment Com has 4.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $161.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,900 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $726,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Financial Corp (Prn) by 405,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft: Great Growth, Great Positioning, Fully Valued – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NVIDIA Takes the Road Less Traveled in Cloud Gaming – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Microsoft, ServiceNow Announce Cloud Partnership – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “2 Reasons Amazon Is Set to Impress With Earnings Again – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/17/2019: ERIC, ASML, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

