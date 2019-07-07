Dalton Investments Has Cut Its Holding in Tarena Intl (TEDU) as Market Valuation Declined; Federal Realty Invs Trust (FRT) Shareholder Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Cut Its Stake as Share Price Declined

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Tarena Intl Inc (TEDU) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 118,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 788,335 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, down from 906,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Tarena Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 8.72% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1.99. About 43,197 shares traded or 24.13% up from the average. Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) has declined 56.19% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.62% the S&P500. Some Historical TEDU News: 05/03/2018 – TARENA INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS WAS RMB1.74; 05/03/2018 – TARENA INTERNATIONAL INC TEDU.O FY2018 REV VIEW CNY 2.33 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 – Tarena International 4Q Rev CNY617M; 05/03/2018 – TARENA INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARES ANNUAL SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER ORDINARY SHARE OR $0.12 PER ADS; 05/03/2018 – Tarena International Sees 1Q Rev CNY370M-CNY390M; 05/03/2018 – Tarena International 4Q Net CNY74.6M; 30/04/2018 – Tarena Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 05/03/2018 TARENA INTERNATIONAL INC TEDU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE RMB 2.3 BLN TO RMB 2.45 BLN; 05/03/2018 – Tarena International 4Q EPS CNY1.28; 05/03/2018 – Tarena International Sees 2018 Rev CNY2.3B-CNY2.45B

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invs Trust (FRT) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 30,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 360,526 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.70 million, down from 391,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Federal Realty Invs Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $130.93. About 226,708 shares traded. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 10.80% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.37% the S&P500. Some Historical FRT News: 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q EPS 81c; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST MAINTAINS 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.52; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INV. TRUST REGISTERS 848,390 SHRS FOR HOLDERS; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Net $61.2M; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Rev $225.4M; 20/04/2018 DJ Federal Realty Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRT)

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14B and $229.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:NOAH) by 47,600 shares to 132,451 shares, valued at $6.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX) by 45,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 337,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 14,281 shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $34.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 12,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 818,118 shares, and has risen its stake in People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT).