Dalton Investments Has Cut Its Himax Technologies (HIMX) Position; Cooper Creek Partners Management Lowered By $4.28 Million Its Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Position

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) stake by 51.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 82,325 shares as Papa Johns Intl (PZZA)’s stock declined 13.71%. The Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc holds 79,049 shares with $4.19M value, down from 161,374 last quarter. Papa Johns Intl now has $1.43B valuation. The stock increased 3.91% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $44.94. About 1.30M shares traded or 55.08% up from the average. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 14/05/2018 – Champlain Investment Partners Buys 2.2% Position in Papa John’s; 19/04/2018 – DJ Papa John’s International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZZA); 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $427.4 MLN VS $449.3 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 26, 2017; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Promotes VP Joe Smith To CFO Post — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Smith Promoted From Senior Vice Pres, Global Sales and Development for Papa John’s

Dalton Investments Llc decreased Himax Technologies Inc (HIMX) stake by 68.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dalton Investments Llc sold 897,987 shares as Himax Technologies Inc (HIMX)’s stock declined 2.80%. The Dalton Investments Llc holds 416,425 shares with $1.33M value, down from 1.31M last quarter. Himax Technologies Inc now has $515.57M valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $2.995. About 494,298 shares traded. Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has declined 54.64% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.64% the S&P500. Some Historical HIMX News: 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 – 7, 2018; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX DECIDES TO EXERCISE OPTIONS TO FULLY BUY EMZA VISUAL; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES; 09/03/2018 HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC HIMX.O : NORTHLAND SECURITIES CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 — 7, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Loss $3.3M; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 – 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Adj EPS $.016; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – TERMS OF INVESTMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 29/03/2018 – Himax Decides To Exercise Options To Fully Acquire Emza Visual Sense

Analysts await Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Himax Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/12/2019: HIMX,INFY,WORK,MDB – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Himax Technologies – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Himax Technologies, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call for Thursday, August 8th at 8:00 AM EDT – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Himax Technologies a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors In Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Should Consider This, First – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Dalton Investments Llc increased Greentree Hospitalty Group L stake by 468,829 shares to 616,923 valued at $8.53M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) stake by 17,000 shares and now owns 149,700 shares. Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) was raised too.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $141,969 activity. Shares for $141,969 were bought by SANFILIPPO ANTHONY MICHAEL on Friday, May 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% or 5,803 shares. 1,640 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp. The Bermuda-based Btg Pactual Global Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.6% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 5,827 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). 306,724 were accumulated by Geode Capital Lc. Jackson Square Ptnrs Llc has invested 0.66% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Management has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Brandywine Global Inv Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Kbc Gp Nv reported 0.02% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Sei Invs holds 0.08% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) or 475,754 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). 13D Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 298,348 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Group Inc Lc has 0.01% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 75,911 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Co accumulated 41,467 shares.