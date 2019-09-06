Dalton Investments Has Boosted Turquoise Hill Res LTD (TRQ) Holding by $444,100 as Stock Declined; Western Un Co Com (WU) Holder Intrepid Capital Management Decreased Position by $644,850 as Stock Value Rose

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 444,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 59.42% . The hedge fund held 13.95 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.15 million, up from 13.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $832.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.0039 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4177. About 424,168 shares traded. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 78.82% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – CAPEX FOR 2018 ON A CASH-BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.1 BLN TO $1.2 BLN FOR UNDERGROUND DEVELOPMENT; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 2017 Rev $939.8M; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD HAS MET WITH RIO TINTO & DISCUSSED ACTIONS THAT PARTIES CAN & HAVE TAKEN TO ENHANCE THEIR RELATIONSHIP ON OYU TOLGOI MATTERS; 29/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD IS IN PROCESS OF CONSIDERING SUITABLE CEO CANDIDATES, INCLUDING THOSE FROM RIO TINTO; 08/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 1Q Net $79.7M; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys 2.3% Position in Turquoise Hill; 14/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Board of Directors issues letter to shareholders; 13/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – THERE IS NO INDICATION IN ACA INFORMATION REQUEST TO SUGGEST THAT OYU TOLGOI IS A SUBJECT OF INVESTIGATION; 03/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Board of Directors provides update on shareholder correspondence; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces financial results and review of operations for 2017

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Western Un Co Com (WU) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 35,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The hedge fund held 337,381 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, down from 373,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Western Un Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.67. About 403,090 shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 14/03/2018 – DoJ IA Northern: Settlement Between Department of Justice and Western Union will Provide $586 Million to Victims of Fraud; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive powers growth; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN UNION CO. (THE) OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 Low to Mid-Single Digit Increase in GAAP, Constant Currency Revenue; 24/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: REFUND ALERT: AG Balderas Urges New Mexicans to File Scam Claims with Western Union for Share of $586 Million; 21/03/2018 – Western Union rival TransferWise says it will record its second year of profit; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Affirms Revenue, Operating Margin, Cash Flow Outlooks for 2018; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Reflects Expectation Western Union Will Be Able to Manage Through Any Further Compliance Matters While Maintaining It Preeminent Market Position; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs Western Union Otlk To Stbl, Affirms ‘BBB/A-2’ Rtgs; 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $229.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 26,618 shares to 27,882 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Online Ed Group by 144,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,552 shares, and cut its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (NYSE:LPG).

More notable recent Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Turquoise Hill Revisited – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Update: Delayed Production Profile Is Not The Real Trouble For Turquoise Hill. – Seeking Alpha” published on October 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mongolia mine woes prompt Turquoise Hill Q2 loss – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Turquoise Hill set to pop after strong Q1 at Oyu Tolgoi – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microcaps mostly among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 9.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.52 per share. WU’s profit will be $194.95 million for 12.06 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

More recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “Western Union to Provide Payment Solutions for Members of the Association of Canadian Travel Agencies – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$19.41, Is It Time To Put The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kroger Co Com (NYSE:KR) by 27,319 shares to 44,949 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discovery Inc Com Ser C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 17,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Party City Holdco Inc Com.