Dalton Investments Has Boosted Its Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holding; Last Week Mack-Cali Realty (CLI) Coverage

Dalton Investments Llc increased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) stake by 22.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dalton Investments Llc acquired 69,678 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH)’s stock declined 20.36%. The Dalton Investments Llc holds 374,485 shares with $27.13M value, up from 304,807 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutio now has $37.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $65.5. About 873,975 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hardman Johnston Advsrs reported 358,297 shares stake. Tompkins Fincl reported 0.11% stake. Alliancebernstein LP owns 5.26M shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Amica Mutual Insur stated it has 18,872 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Service has 0.07% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Johnson Counsel Inc accumulated 204,909 shares. 44,715 were reported by Bailard Incorporated. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Com owns 0.02% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 7,312 shares. Smith Salley & Assoc invested in 122,918 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Co reported 29,405 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp Incorporated (Ca) holds 1,458 shares. 38,100 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Board. Horseman Cap Management holds 10,000 shares. Guinness Asset Mgmt owns 80,854 shares. Fosun Ltd accumulated 46,250 shares.

Dalton Investments Llc decreased Gds Hldgs Ltd stake by 61,700 shares to 303,711 valued at $10.84 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Himax Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HIMX) stake by 897,987 shares and now owns 416,425 shares. Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) was reduced too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $1.03 million activity. Humphries Brian bought $1.16M worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Thursday, May 23. Another trade for 683 shares valued at $48,650 was sold by Middleton Sean. Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan also sold $86,046 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Monday, February 4.

Among 7 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns had 15 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, March 10 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 3 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Tuesday, April 16. Wedbush downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Friday, May 3. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $7000 target. JP Morgan downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Friday, May 3. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $6500 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, February 7 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $6200 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold Mack-Cali Realty Corporation shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 74.68 million shares or 3.70% less from 77.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The has 0% invested in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) for 204,639 shares. Long Pond Cap Lp reported 449,751 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% or 13.04M shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Utah Retirement holds 0.01% or 12,507 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 43,308 shares. Amica Mutual Ins holds 0.15% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) or 52,393 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). First Manhattan Com holds 649,399 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Qs Limited Co stated it has 5,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt One reported 175,031 shares. Amer Grp Inc holds 236,287 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Eii Management reported 10,255 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Md holds 0% or 67,256 shares. Pnc Finance Services Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI).

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $47,893 activity. BATKIN ALAN R bought 2,000 shares worth $47,893.

The stock increased 0.59% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.7. About 118,907 shares traded. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) has risen 27.09% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CLI News: 27/03/2018 – Roseland Launches Residential Leasing at Signature Place in Morris Plains, N.J; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Mack-Cali; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q Net $43M; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q EPS 45c; 30/04/2018 – Roseland Kicks Off Leasing for Beacon Collection, Luxury Apartments at Portside at East Pier in East Boston; 15/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Adds of Michael J. DeMarco to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q Net $50.7M; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Mack-Cali’s IDR to ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – MACK-CALI REALTY CORP – DEMARCO’S ADDITION TO BOARD EXPANDED TOTAL NUMBER OF MEMBERS FROM NINE TO TEN; 15/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Announces Addition of Michael J. DeMarco to Board of Directors and Enhancements to Corporate Gover

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.14 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 7.84 P/E ratio. It owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office/flex properties located primarily in the Northeast.