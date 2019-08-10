Dalton Investments Has Boosted By $459,000 Its Ternium Sa (TX) Position; 4 Analysts Covering The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

Dalton Investments Llc increased Ternium Sa (TX) stake by 12.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dalton Investments Llc acquired 17,000 shares as Ternium Sa (TX)’s stock declined 11.77%. The Dalton Investments Llc holds 149,700 shares with $4.08M value, up from 132,700 last quarter. Ternium Sa now has $3.98B valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $20.29. About 203,393 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve all Resolutions on the Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 17/04/2018 – TERNIUM TX.N CEO VEDOYA SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL MAY LEAD TO UNFAIR COMPETITION FROM CHINESE STEEL; 21/03/2018 Ternium Announces Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders; 24/04/2018 – Ternium Files 2017 Form 20-F; 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80; 25/04/2018 – Ternium Expects Operating Income to Increase in 2Q Versus 1Q; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM 1Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87, EST. $1.28

Among 11 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Coca-Cola had 23 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has "Buy" rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, July 24. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned "Equal-Weight" rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with "Neutral" rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned "Hold" rating by HSBC on Tuesday, March 12. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 1 with "Overweight". The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned "Overweight" rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, May 14. Jefferies maintained the stock with "Hold" rating in Friday, March 8 report. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, makes and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company has market cap of $228.43 billion. The firm primarily offers sparkling beverages and still beverages. It has a 32.57 P/E ratio. The Company’s sparkling beverages include nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages with carbonation, such as carbonated energy drinks, and carbonated waters and flavored waters.

The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 8.28 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM O.C. & JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO BUY CANADIAN BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS; 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board; 20/03/2018 – Fox 35 News: BREAKING: Police are investigating a bomb threat which led to the evacuation of the World of Coca-Cola in downtown; 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA’S OUTLOOK CHANGED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – WORLD OF COCA-COLA WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades The Coca-Cola Co To ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold The Coca-Cola Company shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Il owns 475,749 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Columbia Asset Mngmt stated it has 107,955 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Elm Advsrs Lc owns 13,381 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Noesis Cap Mangement has 0% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 8,218 shares. The Maryland-based Lafayette Invests Inc has invested 1.5% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Riverbridge Partners Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 5,704 shares. Paradigm Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 32,384 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability has 43,879 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Shelton Mgmt holds 0.21% or 2,552 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 66,086 shares. Court Place Advisors Lc reported 25,979 shares. Putnam Fl Management Co owns 19,965 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Cap Investment Lc holds 0.59% or 215,942 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). American National Registered Advisor has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Dalton Investments Llc decreased Midstates Pete Co Inc stake by 60,142 shares to 52,861 valued at $516,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dorian Lpg Ltd (NYSE:LPG) stake by 255,694 shares and now owns 113,682 shares. Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) was reduced too.