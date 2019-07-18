Dalton Investments Has Boosted America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) Stake By $631,400; Shorts at CREDITO REAL SA DE CV ORDINARY SHARES M (CRQDF) Lowered By 1.21%

CREDITO REAL SA DE CV ORDINARY SHARES M (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) had a decrease of 1.21% in short interest. CRQDF’s SI was 407,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.21% from 412,000 shares previously. It closed at $1.2 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Dalton Investments Llc increased America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) stake by 15.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dalton Investments Llc acquired 45,100 shares as America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX)’s stock declined 3.28%. The Dalton Investments Llc holds 337,350 shares with $4.82 million value, up from 292,250 last quarter. America Movil Sab De Cv now has $49.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.33. About 794,583 shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 16.77% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 19/04/2018 – IGNORE: AMERICA MOVIL POSTED 4Q EARNINGS FEB. 13; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q EBITDA MXN71.2B; EST. MXN72B; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q OPER INCOME MXN28.56B; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Net Profit Down 51% on Year to MXN17.7 Billion; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q REV. MXN263.86B, EST. MXN261.61B; 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL’S HAJJ SAYS INVESTMENT CAPACITY OF SEPARATE FIXED LINE UNIT WILL DEPEND ON ITS OWN FINANCIAL VIABILITY; 24/04/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL SAYS 1Q REVENUE 253.4 BLN PESOS; 24/04/2018 – America Movil Sees Payments From Rivals Boost Mexico Sales; 20/03/2018 – America Movil plans up to 3 bln pesos in share buybacks; 16/04/2018 – America Movil shareholders approve 3 bln pesos in share buybacks

Another recent and important CrÃ©dito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto MÃºltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Credito Real: Opportunity In The International Markets – Seeking Alpha” on October 04, 2018.

CrÃ©dito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto MÃºltiple, Entidad Regulada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nonÂ–banking institution that provides consumer lending products in Mexico. The company has market cap of $448.79 million. The firm offers payroll lending products to government employees through a network of distributors; durable goods loans for the purchase of durable and household goods through retail chains that permit access to various points of sale; and loans for working capital requirements and investment activities to micro, small, and medium enterprises through a specialized brokers or under the company's own trademark. It has a 5.66 P/E ratio. It also provides loans for women with a productive activity; loans to purchase preowned automobiles; and automobile and commercial vehicles financing services.

Dalton Investments Llc decreased Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) stake by 26,618 shares to 27,882 valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1. It also reduced American Intl Group Inc stake by 182,418 shares and now owns 186,056 shares. Himax Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HIMX) was reduced too.