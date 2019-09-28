Dalton Investments Decreased Its Stake in Exlservice Holdings (EXLS) by $1.41 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Apis Capital Advisors Lifted Its Intelligent Sys New (INS) Holding

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc (EXLS) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 21,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The hedge fund held 33,662 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23 million, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Exlservice Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $66.2. About 128,130 shares traded. ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has risen 15.89% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EXLS News: 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS, INC.: EXL DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees FY Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 15/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mountain Province Diamonds, Limoneira, Arsanis, ExlService, Argo Group Internation; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE 1Q ADJ EPS 64C, EST. 64C; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE 1Q REV. $207.0M, EST. $203.9M; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE SEES FY REV. $835M TO $855M, EST. $845.4M; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 23/04/2018 – DJ ExlService Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXLS); 01/05/2018 – EXL deepens investment in Healthcare and Analytics by signing a definitive agreement to acquire payment integrity and populatio; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees FY Rev $835M-$855M

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intelligent Sys Corp New (INS) by 1653.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 330,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.26% . The institutional investor held 350,664 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.10 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intelligent Sys Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $379.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $41.38. About 61,148 shares traded. Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEMKT:INS) has risen 377.30% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 377.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INS News: 09/05/2018 – Intelligent Systems 1Q EPS 10c; 15/03/2018 – INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07; 15/03/2018 – Intelligent Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 15/03/2018 Intelligent Systems Announces Fiscal Year 2017 Results; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intelligent Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INS)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold EXLS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 30.92 million shares or 0.73% more from 30.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 1.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.6 per share. EXLS’s profit will be $20.84 million for 27.13 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by ExlService Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80 million and $66.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 149,000 shares to 95,000 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kemet Corp (NYSE:KEM) by 137,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

