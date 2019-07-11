Dalton Investments Cut Its Micron Technology (MU) Holding by $1.09 Million; Shares Declined; Marathon Pete (MPC) Shareholder Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Raised Holding by $1.38 Million

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 48.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 26,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 27,882 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, down from 54,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.35B market cap company. The stock increased 3.75% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $42.9. About 51.63M shares traded or 89.01% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %); 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 227.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 23,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,770 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, up from 10,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $54.98. About 3.27M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES EXITED MPC, LOW, GOOGL, MDT, ANDV IN; 22/03/2018 – OSLO BøRS – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS INVEST B.V – RECEIVED APPLICATION FOR; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY OUT OF PRODUCTION DUE TO POWER OUTAGES; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S VLIEGHE SAYS NO MATERIAL DIFFERENCES BETWEEN HIS FORECAST FOR UK ECONOMIC GROWTH AND THE MPC’S COLLECTIVE VIEW; 19/04/2018 – MPC’S PATRA: CORPORATES’, BANKS’ BALANCE SHEETS STILL FRAGILE; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY PREPARING TO SHUT ALKYLATION UNIT FOR WORK; 11/04/2018 – LON: POLISH MPC MAY CONTINUE ITS DOVISH APPROACH; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: RATES MAY REMAIN STABLE LONGER THAN EXPECTED; 20/04/2018 – BOE’s Saunders Sees Greater Inflationary Pressure Than MPC Central Forecast; 20/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S SAUNDERS SAYS NOT SURE IF THERE’S A GREATER RANGE OF VIEWS ON MPC THAN NORMAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life has 1,923 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. John G Ullman & Associates stated it has 8,685 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement Systems has 1.83M shares. Illinois-based Blair William & Il has invested 0.06% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 29,588 were accumulated by Sigma Planning. City Holding has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 100 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.25% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Acg Wealth has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Gradient Invs Limited Liability Company owns 3,298 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Welch Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 6,110 shares in its portfolio. 1.74M were accumulated by Brandywine Global Limited Liability Corporation. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Tower Rech Limited (Trc) accumulated 20,300 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.09% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 484,515 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt invested 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14B and $229.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I by 38,500 shares to 113,851 shares, valued at $10.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX) by 45,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 337,350 shares, and has risen its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET).

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $493.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 39,600 shares to 103,270 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 69,058 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,030 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Eagle Mgmt invested in 770,543 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 3,430 are owned by Ipswich Invest Com. Alps Advisors Inc reported 23,866 shares. Two Sigma Limited Company invested in 9,719 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Opus Mgmt Inc holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 40,200 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems stated it has 29,451 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Meyer Handelman reported 338,126 shares. The California-based Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Beech Hill, New York-based fund reported 42,326 shares. Wesbanco Bank holds 0.3% or 101,906 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Technologies Lp stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). First Allied Advisory Inc stated it has 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Homrich & Berg reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Steadfast Capital Mngmt Lp has 4.77% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Everence Cap has 0.16% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

