Dalton Investments Cut Its Genpact Limited (G) Holding as Share Value Rose; Greenhaven Associates Decreased Taylor Morrison Home (Tmhc) (TMHC) Holding by $450,780; Market Valuation Rose

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 12.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc analyzed 96,659 shares as the company's stock rose 11.12% . The hedge fund held 697,660 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.57M, down from 794,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $7.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $38.65. About 754,095 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500.

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (Tmhc) (TMHC) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc analyzed 22,539 shares as the company's stock rose 9.16% . The hedge fund held 2.73M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.24M, down from 2.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (Tmhc) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $24.94. About 2.72 million shares traded or 134.78% up from the average. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has risen 16.99% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.99% the S&P500.

Analysts await Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 2.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.43 per share. G’s profit will be $83.82 million for 21.96 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Genpact Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold G shares while 62 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 166.08 million shares or 0.78% more from 164.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 20.48% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.83 per share. TMHC’s profit will be $69.49M for 9.45 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Taylor Morrison Home Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.