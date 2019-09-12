Dalton Investments Cut Infosys LTD (INFY) Holding by $1.14 Million as Stock Rose; Cdn Imperial Bnk Comm Toronto (CM) Stock Value Declined While Park Circle Co Has Lowered by $468,000 Its Holding

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 38.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 114,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The hedge fund held 178,887 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91M, down from 293,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.58. About 8.96 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 26/04/2018 – Economic Times: Infosys may hire more than 2000 at Indiana hub: Report; 13/04/2018 – The three companies to be sold are Israeli automation company Panaya, U.S.-based Kallidus and mobile commerce platform Skava. In explaining the sale, management said that the companies weren’t making “meaningful” contributions to Infosys. revenue; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS INFY.NS EXEC SAYS US TAX REFORMS SHOULD TRANSLATE TO CLIENT SPENDING; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – MARCH QTR ANNUALIZED CONSOLIDATED EMPLOYEE ATTRITION AT 19.5 PCT VS 17.1 PCT; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- IDENTIFIED AMOUNT OF UP TO ABOUT 104 BLN RUPEES TO BE PAID OUT TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2019; 05/03/2018 – Infosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – SEES FY 19 REVENUE GUIDANCE IN CONSTANT CURRENCY AT 6 PCT-8 PCT; 15/03/2018 – INFOSYS: / MEDIA RELEASE (REVISED); 13/04/2018 – Infosys expects revenue to raise 6%-8% this year as new CEO charts fresh plans; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPOINTS KIRAN MAZUMDAR SHAW AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF BOARD

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bnk Comm Toronto (CM) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The hedge fund held 114,600 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.00 million, down from 120,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bnk Comm Toronto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $81.14. About 435,994 shares traded or 2.85% up from the average. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Return on Common Shareholder Equity 17%; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M

Analysts await Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.29 EPS, down 0.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.3 per share. CM’s profit will be $1.04 billion for 8.86 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.29% negative EPS growth.

