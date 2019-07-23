Dalton Investments Cut By $1.09 Million Its Micron Technology (MU) Stake; Quinstreet Has 1.21 Sentiment

Dalton Investments Llc decreased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 48.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dalton Investments Llc sold 26,618 shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock declined 7.85%. The Dalton Investments Llc holds 27,882 shares with $1.15 million value, down from 54,500 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $51.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $46.95. About 28.54M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management

Quinstreet Inc (QNST) investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.51, from 1.72 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 105 institutional investors increased and opened new positions, while 87 decreased and sold equity positions in Quinstreet Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 45.67 million shares, up from 43.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Quinstreet Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 44 Reduced: 43 Increased: 70 New Position: 35.

Dalton Investments Llc increased 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) stake by 547,060 shares to 1.42 million valued at $11.28M in 2019Q1. It also upped China Biologic Prods Hldgs I stake by 38,500 shares and now owns 113,851 shares. Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Among 13 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive.

Private Capital Management Llc holds 6.96% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. for 3.44 million shares. Park West Asset Management Llc owns 4.20 million shares or 2.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Portolan Capital Management Llc has 1.44% invested in the company for 1.05 million shares. The Wisconsin-based 1492 Capital Management Llc has invested 0.98% in the stock. Next Century Growth Investors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 432,849 shares.

QuinStreet, Inc., an Internet performance marketing and media company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $842.56 million. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers. It has a 13.65 P/E ratio. The firm provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services, education, business-to-business technology, and home services.

