Dalton Investments Continues to Hold Stake in Dr Reddys Labs LTD (RDY); Aon Plc (AON) Stock Rose While Cantillon Capital Management Has Boosted Stake

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 1.47 million shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82 million, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 292,986 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon; 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81; 16/03/2018 – Aon PLC: Robert S. Morrison to Retire From Board June 22

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (RDY) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 47,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.83% . The hedge fund held 238,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.67 million, up from 191,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.44. About 96,453 shares traded. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 20.85% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RDY News: 21/03/2018 – DR. REDDY’S GETS 5 OBSERVATIONS IN FDA FORM 483; 29/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – MUKHERJEE WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY EREZ ISRAELI, FORMER PRESIDENT & CEO OF ENZYMOTEC; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S: FDA ISSUED FORM 483 FOR HYDERABAD PLANT; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – FILED LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO UK FINCO, PERRIGO ISRAEL PHARMACEUTICALS, AND TARO PHARMACEUTICALS; 02/04/2018 – Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and its U.S. subsidiary Promius Pharma announce the filing of an NDA for its migraine candidate; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DOESN’T SEE TRIAL THIS YR IN DR. REDDY’S PATENT MATTER; 26/03/2018 – Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Announces the Launch of Palonosetron Hydrochloride Injection in the U.S. Market; 06/03/2018 Live: Sensex, Nifty Trade Flat; Tata Motors, Dr Reddy’s Top Gainers; 22/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT WAS 3.59 BLN RUPEES; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S UNIT FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO UK FINCO

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49 billion and $9.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 16,843 shares to 4.67 million shares, valued at $355.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 9,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.93 million shares, and cut its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

