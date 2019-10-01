Dalton Investments Boosted 21Vianet Group (VNET) Stake by $832,419 as Shares Declined; Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Shares Rose While Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Increased Position

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN) by 39.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 148,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.56% . The institutional investor held 527,270 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.56M, up from 378,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Huron Consulting Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $61.34. About 102,378 shares traded or 4.14% up from the average. Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) has risen 39.52% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HURN News: 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 07/05/2018 – Huron Consulting Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 14; 27/04/2018 – Huron Consulting Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Huron Consulting Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – HURON CONSULTING GROUP HOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON EXECUTIVE PAY; 15/05/2018 – Huron Consulting Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Dir Moody Sells 804 Of Huron Consulting Group Inc; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Huron Consulting; 29/03/2018 – HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC – AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY EXTENDS MATURITY DATE FROM MARCH 31, 2020 TO MARCH 23, 2023; 23/04/2018 – DJ Huron Consulting Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HURN)

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 118,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The hedge fund held 1.54M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.99 million, up from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.62. About 118,341 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has declined 22.69% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Change in Leadership Team; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2018 Revm RMB3.25B-RMB3.35; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q Rev $127.7M; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – STEVE ZHANG, ITS CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO), HAS DECIDED TO RESIGN AS CO-CEO; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group Adds Yao Li to the Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 21VIANET GROUP INC VNET.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE RMB 3.25 BLN TO RMB 3.35 BLN; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 12/03/2018 – 21VIANET 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 48 RMB CENTS; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet: Shiqi Wang to Continue to Serve as CEO; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2Q Rev CNY810M-CNY830M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold HURN shares while 38 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 20.91 million shares or 4.40% more from 20.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Commercial Bank holds 0% or 1,282 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 6,076 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Bancshares owns 42,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mcclain Value Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.81% in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN). Gotham Asset invested in 4,793 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 34,597 shares. Bbt Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.47% or 7,920 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp accumulated 0.03% or 1.34 million shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Co invested in 249,358 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) for 918 shares. Asset One Limited holds 12,350 shares. Blair William & Il owns 65 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN). Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0% or 3,447 shares. Van Berkom Assoc, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 1.42M shares.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $53.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl A by 93,641 shares to 705,721 shares, valued at $51.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allegion Plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 5,903 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,989 shares, and cut its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14B and $220.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 21,900 shares to 216,900 shares, valued at $8.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) by 1.11 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.83M shares, and cut its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:NOAH).