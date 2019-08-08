Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Decreased Moog Cl A (MOG.A) Stake; Westamerica Bancorporation Has 1.44 Sentiment

Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.57, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 59 investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 41 sold and decreased their holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation. The investment managers in our database now own: 21.83 million shares, down from 23.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Westamerica Bancorporation in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 39 Increased: 42 New Position: 17.

The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $60.78. About 103,007 shares traded or 19.43% up from the average. Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) has risen 6.82% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.82% the S&P500. Some Historical WABC News: 19/04/2018 – WESTAMERICA BANCORP 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 66C; 26/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/03/2018 – WESTAMERICA BANCORP WABC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 19/04/2018 – WESTAMERICA RECOGNIZED NO PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES IN 1Q; 23/04/2018 – DJ Westamerica Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WABC); 26/03/2018 – Westamerica Bancorporation to Reduce Size of Board to 8 From 9; 03/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp 1Q EPS 66c; 07/04/2018 – Dan Linden: WABC: 1 dead in Trump Tower fire, police sources say

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding firm for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking services and products to individual and commercial clients in Northern and Central California. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. The firm accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts; interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits; money market checking deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as invests in securities. It has a 21.71 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, residential real estate, and consumer installment loans, as well as other loans primarily comprising indirect automobile loans.

Rbo & Co Llc holds 1.91% of its portfolio in Westamerica Bancorporation for 128,970 shares. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owns 62,233 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj has 0.78% invested in the company for 391,612 shares. The Georgia-based Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C has invested 0.65% in the stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 113,400 shares.

