Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Position in Transcat Com (TRNS) Increased by $424,424 as Market Valuation Declined; Wagner Bowman Management Increased Its Churchill Downs (CHDN) Holding by $333,000

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Transcat Inc Com (TRNS) by 8.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 19,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 249,323 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, up from 230,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Transcat Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $169.71M market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $23.23. About 19,951 shares traded. Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has risen 4.70% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.70% the S&P500.

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $123.26. About 135,489 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. 94C; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs, the company that owns the Kentucky Derby, is winning the race in digital growth; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 07/05/2018 – Briefing.com: $CHDN: Churchill Downs reports all-sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program totaled $225.7 million, an 8%; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE CDI TO ENTER MISSISSIPPI FOR SPORTS WAGERING; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q EPS $12.55; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold TRNS shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 4.37 million shares or 4.39% more from 4.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 47 shares. Minerva Advsr Ltd reported 5.08% of its portfolio in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Sei Investments stated it has 1,347 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). 300,000 are held by Heartland Advsrs. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) owns 141 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Howe Rusling has 0.03% invested in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Neuberger Berman Lc holds 131,543 shares. The Illinois-based Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Polar Asset Mngmt Inc owns 197,416 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Barclays Pcl accumulated 45,500 shares. Acadian Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 1,586 shares. Thb Asset Management holds 0.81% or 241,906 shares in its portfolio.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cno Finl Group Inc Com by 375,753 shares to 528,727 shares, valued at $8.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hancock Whitney Corporation Co (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 98,877 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 288,484 shares, and cut its stake in Provident Finl Svcs Inc Com (NYSE:PFS).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.