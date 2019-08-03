Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Boosted Unitil Com (UTL) Position By $347,760; Vulcan Value Partners Raised Its Sabre Corp. (SABR) Stake

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased Sabre Corp. (SABR) stake by 19.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vulcan Value Partners Llc acquired 247,578 shares as Sabre Corp. (SABR)’s stock rose 12.54%. The Vulcan Value Partners Llc holds 1.50M shares with $32.03M value, up from 1.25M last quarter. Sabre Corp. now has $6.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $25.02. About 2.20 million shares traded or 12.63% up from the average. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 23/05/2018 – Sabre declares quarterly dividend; 01/05/2018 – Sabre’s first quarter 2018 earnings release available on its Investor Relations website; 16/05/2018 – Sabre at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Jun 1; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Sees 2018 Rev $3.76B-$3.84B; 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines Migrates Virgin Amer Into Their Sabre Passenger Services System; 15/03/2018 – Sabre Corp Announces Closing of Secondary Offering of Common Stk; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Exits Position in Sabre; 23/05/2018 – Sabre Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 24; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SABRE CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased Unitil Corp Com (UTL) stake by 8.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co acquired 6,440 shares as Unitil Corp Com (UTL)’s stock rose 3.61%. The Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co holds 86,804 shares with $4.70 million value, up from 80,364 last quarter. Unitil Corp Com now has $880.52M valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $59.01. About 49,251 shares traded. Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) has risen 15.23% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.23% the S&P500. Some Historical UTL News: 26/04/2018 – Unitil 1Q EPS $1.06; 26/04/2018 – UNITIL CORP – QTRLY GAS REVENUES $87.0 MLN VS $74.8 MLN; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Unitil May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 25/04/2018 – Unitil Shareholders Elect New Director at Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – Massachusetts, Rhode Island award major offshore wind contracts; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Unitil May Benefit, Electric Power Best in 22.5 Years; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Unitil May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down in April; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unitil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTL)

More notable recent Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Unitil Reports Second Quarter Earnings NYSE:UTL – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Unitil Corp (UTL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Unitil Corporation (UTL) CEO Tom Meissner on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Unitil Increases Common Stock Dividend NYSE:UTL – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased Ttm Technologies Inc Com (NASDAQ:TTMI) stake by 331,269 shares to 1.05M valued at $12.32M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kennametal Inc Com (NYSE:KMT) stake by 73,140 shares and now owns 273,811 shares. Servicemaster Global Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SERV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold UTL shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 9.27 million shares or 3.64% more from 8.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Investment stated it has 400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Co has 0% invested in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) for 1,260 shares. Eagle Boston Invest Mngmt accumulated 21,682 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Comm accumulated 86,804 shares. Northern Tru Corporation reported 289,350 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System, California-based fund reported 7,150 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 0% stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc reported 3,870 shares. Boston Prtnrs reported 21,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Frontier Cap Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 884,069 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Co accumulated 864,700 shares. Qs Invsts Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2,700 shares. Globeflex Cap LP reported 30,067 shares stake. Advisory Net Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) for 1,953 shares. Los Angeles Cap Equity Rech holds 0% or 4,470 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sabre (SABR) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do You Know What Sabre Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SABR) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SABR vs. RNG: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Sabre Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SABR) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sabre (SABR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased Wesco International Inc. (NYSE:WCC) stake by 59,059 shares to 736,817 valued at $39.06 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced United Parcel Services Inc. (NYSE:UPS) stake by 437,004 shares and now owns 4.10M shares. Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Sabre had 8 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was downgraded by Bernstein to “Market Perform”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $27 target in Monday, March 18 report.