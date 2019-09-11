Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Raised Its Stake in Public Svc Enterprise Group Co (PEG) as Market Value Declined; Verizon Communications (VZ) Position Has Raised by Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Group Co (PEG) by 226.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 121,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 175,364 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42 million, up from 53,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Group Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $61.19. About 187,658 shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP – INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAM PROVIDES OPPORTUNITY FOR ANNUAL GROWTH OF 8 TO 10 PCT IN CO’S RATE BASE; 17/05/2018 – PSE&G Solar Storage Project in Service at Pennington DPW Building; 26/04/2018 – PSEG settles U.S. power market violation allegations; 12/04/2018 – Traffic Plan Pays It Forward With Supplier Diversity Program; 30/04/2018 – PSEG: The PSEG El Paso Solar Center is one of PSEG Solar Source’s 23 utility-scale facilities; 22/03/2018 – PSEG Sunflower Solar Energy Center Goes Online; 17/05/2018 – PSEG Long Island Selects Tendril to Implement Behavioral Energy Efficiency and Customer Engagement Programs; 24/04/2018 – PSEG: PSEG Solar Source owns 23 solar facilities in 14 states with a total capacity of 414 MWs; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $3.00 TO $3.20, EST. $3.11; 25/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 220.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 43,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 63,890 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 19,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $59.97. About 1.92M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: TOO EARLY TO TELL IF TAX CUTS WILL RAISE SPENDING; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Of Virginia Va holds 71,698 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability holds 1.01M shares. Papp L Roy And Assocs reported 6,952 shares stake. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 275,446 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd reported 3.21% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). American Invest Svcs Inc reported 457,532 shares or 8.6% of all its holdings. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.58% or 65,675 shares. Oakworth reported 14,422 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.12% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 814,948 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Everett Harris And Company Ca accumulated 91,756 shares. Bessemer Secs Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.03% or 51,299 shares. Fort Washington Inv Oh has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lourd Cap has 6,718 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Lc holds 197,305 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $339.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI) by 5,922 shares to 43,556 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Bus Mach Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 3,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,070 shares, and cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co Com New (NYSE:POR) by 128,321 shares to 328,831 shares, valued at $17.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wesbanco Inc Com (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 71,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,198 shares, and cut its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp Com Par $ (NASDAQ:KALU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huber Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Private Ocean Limited Liability Com stated it has 176 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.15% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). United Automobile Association reported 0.03% stake. 87 were accumulated by Oakworth Cap. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 432 shares. Choate Advsrs, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,602 shares. Green Square Ltd Llc invested in 0.96% or 25,047 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Com holds 0.11% or 230,267 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com holds 0.07% or 662,048 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 51,400 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Eastern Bancorp reported 46,244 shares. Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.07% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Eagle Asset Mngmt invested in 94,494 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 0.01% or 429 shares.