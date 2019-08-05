Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Decreased Mueller Inds Com (MLI) Holding By $5.51 Million; Universal Health Services Has 0.92 Sentiment

Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 158 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 171 sold and decreased their positions in Universal Health Services Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 75.02 million shares, down from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Universal Health Services Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 144 Increased: 104 New Position: 54.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased Mueller Inds Inc Com (MLI) stake by 43.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 177,672 shares as Mueller Inds Inc Com (MLI)’s stock rose 3.60%. The Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co holds 230,527 shares with $7.23 million value, down from 408,199 last quarter. Mueller Inds Inc Com now has $1.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 203,952 shares traded. Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) has declined 5.42% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MLI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Mueller Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLI); 24/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 42C; 12/03/2018 Mueller Industries Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 03/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES INC – ACQUISITION OF DIE-MOLD TOOL LIMITED, EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Mueller Industries May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 18 Mos; 04/05/2018 – Mueller Industries, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for Second Quarter; 03/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES, REPORTS PURCHASE OF DIE-MOLD TOOL LIMITED; 03/04/2018 – Mueller Industries, Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Die-Mold Tool Limited; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Industries May Benefit, Industry Up in April; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.78, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold MLI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 51.51 million shares or 1.20% less from 52.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 3,691 shares. Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). Tower Rech Limited Liability Corp (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 4,254 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.01% invested in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) for 8.26 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). Cornerstone Advsrs owns 33 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co holds 32,194 shares. Prudential Fin Inc reported 487,378 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Corp owns 8,700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo & Co Mn accumulated 2.99M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sei Invs holds 2,767 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). Jefferies Grp Lc has invested 0% in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). First Manhattan reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) or 2.08 million shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $10,060 activity. On Friday, May 3 the insider Ford Kristee Michelle bought $10,060.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased Cbiz Inc Com (NYSE:CBZ) stake by 20,235 shares to 247,868 valued at $5.02 million in 2019Q1. It also upped South St Corp Com (NASDAQ:SSB) stake by 148,206 shares and now owns 197,606 shares. Kohls Corp Com (NYSE:KSS) was raised too.

Analysts await Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 29.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.34 per share. MLI’s profit will be $24.93M for 16.15 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Mueller Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.14% negative EPS growth.

Westport Asset Management Inc holds 9.29% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. for 99,338 shares. Glenview Capital Management Llc owns 2.06 million shares or 2.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sivik Global Healthcare Llc has 2.22% invested in the company for 45,000 shares. The North Carolina-based Wedge Capital Management L L P Nc has invested 2.2% in the stock. Private Capital Management Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 97,793 shares.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 3.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $208.22M for 15.85 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.30% negative EPS growth.