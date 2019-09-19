Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Decreased Its Stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A C (OEC) as Market Value Declined; Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Decreased Stake in Wabco Holdings (WBC) by $28.38 Million as Share Price Declined

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc (WBC) by 62.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 215,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 126,750 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.81 million, down from 341,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Wabco Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $134.45. About 202,336 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 12/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS – NEW AWARDS SPECIFY $502 MLN IN NEW BUSINESS EARMARKED FROM 2018 THROUGH TO 2022 INCLUSIVELY; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC -; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To EPS $6.95-EPS $7.45; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ANTICIPATES COMPLETING FUNDING OF TRANSACTION ON MARCH 28, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Fioroni Chief Financial Officer Effective June 6; 29/03/2018 – HALDEX CHAIRMAN SAYS BELIEVES COMPANY WILL RE-EMERGE AS BID TARGET; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 11/04/2018 – Global Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU) Market Report 2017-2021 with Continental, Brose, WABCO and Sioux Logena Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Wabco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Haldex steps up investments under shadow of ownership stalemate

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A C (OEC) by 29.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 294,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The institutional investor held 705,703 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.11 million, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Orion Engineered Carbons S A C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $994.10M market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.51. About 392,667 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 39.78% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.4% of Orion Engineered; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY $82.6 MILLION TO $406.7 MILLION COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY BASIC EPS $0.41; 17/05/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons 1Q EPS 40c; 17/05/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons 1Q Rev $406.7M; 09/04/2018 – S&P: ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. BB RATING AFFIRMED; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR: Revision of Outlook to Positive Reflects Orion’s Better-Than-Expected Credit Metrics in 2017; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Orion Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 10/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Add Specialty Carbon Black Production Line in Italy

Analysts await WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 EPS, down 0.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.78 per share. WBC’s profit will be $90.96M for 18.99 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by WABCO Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.26% EPS growth.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Swift Transportation by 109,150 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $45.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 51,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bank holds 0% or 8,017 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 343,958 shares stake. Wells Fargo And Com Mn accumulated 0.02% or 401,411 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc owns 913 shares. Boston Prtn has 925,688 shares. Armstrong Shaw Ct stated it has 6,100 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Omni Partners Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 90,837 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 153,139 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 18,603 shares. Comerica Bankshares holds 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 2,716 shares. Wolverine Asset Lc accumulated 0.03% or 15,938 shares. 2,664 were reported by Cibc World Markets Inc. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited reported 13,330 shares. Northern Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). 132,902 were accumulated by Capstone Inv Ltd Liability Company.

More notable recent WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “WABCO’s Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call Set for April 26 – GlobeNewswire” on March 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Australian regulator has monitored financial firms on-site since October – StreetInsider.com” published on September 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “WABCO Shareholders Approve ZF Friedrichshafen Acquisition NYSE:WBC – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WABCO bought out by ZF Friedrichshafen – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

More notable recent Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Orion Engineered Carbons Announces Investment in Acetylene Carbon Black to Drive Technological Strength in Batteries and Other Premium Segments – Business Wire” on November 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Orion Engineered Carbons’ (OEC) CEO Corning Painter on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Orion Engineered Carbons Directors Buying Shares of the Company – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Orion Engineered Carbons Implements EPA Surcharge in North America – Business Wire” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.