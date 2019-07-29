Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Trimmed Its American Eagle Outfitters New (AEO) Stake; Sylebra Hk Company LTD Increased Its Wix Com LTD (WIX) Holding

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased American Eagle Outfitters New (AEO) stake by 20.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 328,679 shares as American Eagle Outfitters New (AEO)’s stock declined 2.82%. The Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co holds 1.27 million shares with $28.22M value, down from 1.60M last quarter. American Eagle Outfitters New now has $3.02B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.53. About 2.25M shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 4.72% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.15% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Sees 1Q EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 10%; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, NAMES SUJA CHANDRASEKARAN TO BOARD; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS – DUE TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT, CO REALIZED $0.08 PER SHARE OF TAX BENEFIT IN 2017; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 22C; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – CHANDRASEKARAN’S APPOINTMENT RETURNS AEO BOARD TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 25/04/2018 – Nuctech Participated in the 4th WCO Global AEO (Authorized Economic Operators) Conference; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N CEO- DIGITAL SALES ROSE OVER 20% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER (CONF CALL); 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE RAISES QTRLY DIV 10%

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased Wix Com Ltd (WIX) stake by 75.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd acquired 501,300 shares as Wix Com Ltd (WIX)'s stock rose 18.99%. The Sylebra Hk Company Ltd holds 1.16M shares with $140.35M value, up from 660,206 last quarter. Wix Com Ltd now has $7.44B valuation. The stock increased 2.52% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $149.14. About 583,747 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 68.65% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.22% the S&P500.

Among 10 analysts covering Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Wix.com Ltd has $17200 highest and $73 lowest target. $129’s average target is -13.50% below currents $149.14 stock price. Wix.com Ltd had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 25 by Deutsche Bank. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $133 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $120 target in Thursday, February 21 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The stock of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Citigroup. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) earned “Buy” rating by JMP Securities on Thursday, February 21. Oppenheimer maintained Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) on Friday, May 17 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, April 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Symmetry Peak Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). National Bank Of Mellon Corp stated it has 120,112 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc, California-based fund reported 8,131 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc holds 0% or 1,800 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Com holds 200 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.02% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Spark Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.2% stake. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) or 15,258 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, Florida-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Pdts Ltd Liability Corp owns 130,402 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Credit Agricole S A invested in 22,880 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Arrowstreet Lp accumulated 328,121 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc accumulated 255 shares or 0% of the stock. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,606 shares.

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Debt But No Earnings – Yahoo Finance" on July 26, 2019

Among 5 analysts covering American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. American Eagle Outfitters had 9 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) rating on Monday, March 11. Nomura has “Hold” rating and $20 target. The stock of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. Loop Capital Markets maintained the shares of AEO in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased Xcel Energy Inc Com (NYSE:XEL) stake by 133,913 shares to 169,500 valued at $9.53M in 2019Q1. It also upped Allstate Corp Com (NYSE:ALL) stake by 67,490 shares and now owns 170,647 shares. Nine Energy Svc Inc Com was raised too.