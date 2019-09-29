Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Trimmed Xcel Energy Com (XEL) Position; Stonebridge Capital Advisors Trimmed Home Depot Com (HD) Holding By $565,110

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased Home Depot Inc Com (HD) stake by 4.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,730 shares as Home Depot Inc Com (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc holds 52,031 shares with $10.82 million value, down from 54,761 last quarter. Home Depot Inc Com now has $251.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $229.86. About 2.99M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 12/04/2018 – Home Depot Expands Grilling Accessories Collection with Addition of Cave Tools; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased Xcel Energy Inc Com (XEL) stake by 16.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 28,590 shares as Xcel Energy Inc Com (XEL)’s stock rose 6.64%. The Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co holds 140,910 shares with $8.38 million value, down from 169,500 last quarter. Xcel Energy Inc Com now has $34.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $65.36. About 2.04M shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 02/05/2018 – Westinghouse Wins Fuel Contract Extension for Xcel Energy’s Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant; 18/05/2018 – Varentec deploys Grid Edge Control to meet aggressive energy savings goals in Denver across 472 circuits for Xcel Energy; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Adj EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – XCEL SEES DECISION ON COLORADO ENERGY PLAN THIS SUMMER; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 GAAP AND ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $2.37 TO $2.47 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Cuts Carbon Emissions 35 %; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – CONSTRUCTION ON 522-MEGAWATT SAGAMORE WIND PROJECT NEAR PORTALES, N.M., WILL START IN 2019; 24/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Fridley joins Xcel Energy’s partners in energy initiative; 30/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 03/04/2018 – VESTAS VWS.CO SELLS FIRST V120-2.0 MWTURBINES IN NORTH AMERICA WITH 138 MW ORDER FROM XCEL ENERGY INC

Among 3 analysts covering Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Xcel Energy has $6600 highest and $6000 lowest target. $64.33’s average target is -1.58% below currents $65.36 stock price. Xcel Energy had 7 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 6 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) rating on Friday, September 6. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $6300 target. The stock of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 16. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $6400 target in Tuesday, August 13 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, June 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold XEL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 393.30 million shares or 1.44% more from 387.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.09% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Moreover, South Dakota Invest Council has 0.04% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Company reported 2.79 million shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management reported 2.29 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Weiss Multi has 0.2% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Private Advisor Gru Lc reported 14,502 shares. First Dallas Securities Inc holds 48,817 shares or 2.54% of its portfolio. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Com holds 1,770 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stock Yards Bancorporation Com has 0.02% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.09% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). M&R Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) or 734 shares. California-based Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.06% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Noven Fin Gp Inc reported 3,460 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 73,992 shares.

More notable recent Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Xcel to quit coal early in Minnesota, boost solar production – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on May 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Google, Xcel get Minnesota OK for wind-powered data center – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on May 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Xcel Energy declares $0.405 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Analysts await Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 9.38% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.96 per share. XEL’s profit will be $550.59M for 15.56 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Xcel Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 128.26% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Think The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Market Malaise Continues to Weigh on Home Depot Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Here’s How Home Depot Stock Climbed 60% In 3 years – Forbes” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: The Home Depot vs. Lowe’s – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

