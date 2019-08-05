Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Increased Its Xcel Energy Com (XEL) Position by $7.50 Million; Stock Value Rose; Curbstone Financial Management Boosted United Technologies (Utx) (UTX) Stake by $642,048 as Shares Declined

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in United Technologies (Utx) (UTX) by 24.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 5,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 25,440 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, up from 20,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in United Technologies (Utx) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.07% or $5.32 during the last trading session, reaching $125.49. About 2.52M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility; 08/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Otis ONE” IoT Service Solution for the World’s Largest Elevator Service Network; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 09/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Features Geared Turbofan™ and Wasp Engines as Sponsor of Aerospace Maintenance Competition; 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 26/03/2018 – Loeb Joins Ackman in United Technologies as CEO Weighs Breakup

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc Com (XEL) by 376.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 133,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 169,500 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.53 million, up from 35,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $59.51. About 3.12M shares traded or 1.91% up from the average. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Adj EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – XCEL CEO BEN FOWKE COMMENTS ON CALL; 02/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE WINS FUEL CONTRACT EXTENSION FOR XCEL ENERGY’S; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q EPS 57c; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Gets Approval for New Wind Facilities; 22/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Cuts Carbon Emissions 35 Percent; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xcel Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 19/04/2018 – KJCT8.com: #BREAKING: Xcel Energy confirms power has been shut off to about 2100 people in the Fruita and Redlands areas as; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Xcel Energy and Subs’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Cuts Carbon Emissions 35 %

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co Com New (NYSE:POR) by 128,321 shares to 328,831 shares, valued at $17.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hersha Hospitality Tr Pr Shs B by 316,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22M shares, and cut its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A C (NYSE:OEC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $367.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard St Corp Bond Etf (Vcs (VCSH) by 25,656 shares to 313,088 shares, valued at $24.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines (Ibm) (NYSE:IBM) by 2,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,534 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (Gild) (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.25 million activity. $1.25M worth of stock was sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.