Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Position; Spi Energy CO LTD. – Ordinary Shares (SPI) Sellers Increased By 20.1% Their Shorts

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) stake by 381.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co acquired 98,026 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co holds 123,692 shares with $12.52 million value, up from 25,666 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com now has $344.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $107.68. About 9.16 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/03/2018 – MORPHOSYS AG MORG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 100 EUROS FROM 97 EUROS; 05/03/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL FEB. SERVICES PMI AT 54.8 VS 54.1 LAST MONTH; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 02/05/2018 – GLOBAL JPMORGAN APRIL MANUFACTURING PMI AT 53.5 VS 53.3; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 24% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 20/04/2018 – U.S. banks push mortgage apps as home lending slows; 09/05/2018 – TopBuild Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Windstream President & CEO Tony Thomas to speak at J.P. Morgan conference; 18/05/2018 – Puma Target Resumed at EUR550 by JPMorgan Cazenove; 17/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Expands Beta Strategies Team with Hire of Alistair Lowe

Spi Energy CO LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:SPI) had an increase of 20.1% in short interest. SPI’s SI was 49,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 20.1% from 41,300 shares previously. With 43,900 avg volume, 1 days are for Spi Energy CO LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:SPI)’s short sellers to cover SPI’s short positions. The SI to Spi Energy CO LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 1.49%. The stock decreased 14.50% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $1.71. About 4,754 shares traded. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) has declined 48.72% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SPI News: 07/05/2018 – Nasdaq Scheduled Resumption in SPI Energy Co., Ltd; 23/04/2018 – Nasdaq Halts SPI Energy Co., Ltd; 25/04/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT CONTINUES SPI.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 06/03/2018 SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Names Marcum Bernstein & Pinchuk LLP as its Auditor; 29/03/2018 – SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Announced and Exhibited its Blockchain Services at 2018 Global Blockchain Investment Summit; 29/03/2018 – SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Launched Global Miner Hosting; 16/04/2018 – SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Signed a Strategic Agreement with 500 IPO Fund for Bitcoin Miner Hosting Service; 29/05/2018 – SPI Energy Has Until July 16 to Submit Compliance Plan; 29/05/2018 – SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Announces Receipt of Delinquency Notice From NASDAQ; 16/04/2018 – SPI ENERGY CO LTD SPI.O – SIGNED A STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH 500 IPO FUND FOR BITCOIN MINER HOSTING SERVICE

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va has 0.27% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Beacon Capital Mgmt invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Centurylink Mgmt stated it has 1.72% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Amalgamated Bancorp invested in 1.04% or 422,423 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt Inc stated it has 44,725 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. 3,198 were reported by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Company. Sky Invest Group Inc Limited Liability Com holds 0.1% or 2,793 shares in its portfolio. Artemis Mngmt Llp reported 265,180 shares. Cannell Peter B Com Inc stated it has 0.39% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Matrix Asset Advsr has 4.67% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 270,309 shares. 66,118 are held by Crystal Rock Cap Mgmt. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa, France-based fund reported 649,457 shares. Veritas (Uk) has 2,180 shares. Hexavest Inc reported 2.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Alpha Cubed Ltd accumulated 183,558 shares or 2.25% of the stock.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased Polyone Corp Com (NYSE:POL) stake by 139,661 shares to 418,523 valued at $12.27M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Stag Indl Inc Com (NYSE:STAG) stake by 199,907 shares and now owns 576,261 shares. Northwestern Corp Com New was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Monday, April 15. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $132 target. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Thursday, February 21. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $140 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $124 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Thursday, February 28. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $116 target.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies in China and the United States. The company has market cap of $24.82 million. It also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers, including government-owned utility companies in the United States, China, Greece, and Italy under independent power producer model; and sells electricity from its build-and-transfer model projects to utility companies, independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies, as well as investors in the solar business. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2015, it owned and operated 60.9 megawatts of solar projects.