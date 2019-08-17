Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Cut By $3.98 Million Its Fbl Finl Group Cl A (FFG) Holding; Shorts at Seneca Foods – Class A (SENEA) Raised By 9.27%

Seneca Foods Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:SENEA) had an increase of 9.27% in short interest. SENEA’s SI was 122,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.27% from 112,200 shares previously. With 19,700 avg volume, 6 days are for Seneca Foods Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:SENEA)’s short sellers to cover SENEA’s short positions. The SI to Seneca Foods Corp – Class A’s float is 1.84%. The stock increased 3.41% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $26.37. About 12,835 shares traded. Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEA) has risen 16.96% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.96% the S&P500. Some Historical SENEA News: 24/04/2018 – NY Lottery: Take Five Top-Prize Tickets Sold in BROOKLYN, TARRYTOWN, WEST SENECA; 05/03/2018 Seneca celebrates alumni involved in 2018 Oscar winners Coco and Shape of Water; 23/05/2018 – ROVER PIPELINE: NOTICE OF FORCE MAJEURE – SENECA LATERAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Seneca Foods Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SENEB); 21/04/2018 – DJ Seneca Foods Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SENEA); 23/05/2018 – Avid Enters Multiyear Agreement with Seneca College to Upgrade Media Creation and Production Teaching Facilities across Eight C; 23/05/2018 – Avid Enters Multiyear Agreement with Seneca College to Upgrade Media Creation and Production Teaching Facilities across Eight Campuses; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Seneca Valley School District’s (PA) General Obligation Bonds, Series Of 2018; Affirms Outstanding Go Rating Of Aa2; Assigns Positive Outlook; 08/05/2018 – Seneca and IBM team up to offer the first IBM Skills Academy in Ontario; 02/05/2018 – Seneca Announces Focus on Permanency Has Resulted in No Child Returned to Foster Care; Announces First Forever Families Gala to

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $251.61 million. It offers canned and frozen produce, bottled produce, snack chips, and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the firm owns or licenses, including Seneca, LibbyÂ’s, Aunt NellieÂ’s, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms. It has a 44.85 P/E ratio. The firm also packs Green Giant, Le Sueur, and other brands of canned vegetables, as well as selected Green Giant frozen vegetables for B&G Foods North America under a contract packing agreement.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $108,430 activity. $13,150 worth of Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEA) was bought by Benjamin Timothy John. On Thursday, June 27 Woodward Keith Alan bought $13,050 worth of Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEA) or 500 shares. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $82,230 was made by WOLCOTT ARTHUR S on Wednesday, March 13.

More notable recent Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Seneca Foods Reports Sales and Earnings for the Quarter Ended June 29, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Seneca Foods Completes the Acquisition of Paradise, Inc.’s Fruit Business – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Westport Fuel Systems and Callaway Golf among consumer gainers; Mattel leads the losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Seneca Foods Names New Director Nasdaq:SENEA – GlobeNewswire” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Seneca Foods Reports Sales and Earnings for the Quarter and Year Ended March 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

