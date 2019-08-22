Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutns (MDRX) Position by $20.29 Million; Shares Rose; Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Increased Position in Astronova (ALOT) as Stock Value Declined

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutns (MDRX) by 91.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 2.25M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 215,439 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, down from 2.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Allscripts Healthcare Solutns for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.54. About 1.25 million shares traded. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has declined 14.74% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MDRX News: 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR REDUCED RDC, MDRX IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – GE asks for final healthcare IT bids; 03/05/2018 – Allscripts 1Q Rev $514M; 21/05/2018 – Allscripts Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC MDRX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.77, REV VIEW $2.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC – CONTRACT REVENUE BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, TOTALED $4.7 BLN, UP 19 PERCENT COMPARED TO A YEAR AGO; 21/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS CLOSES ACQUISITION OF HEALTHGRID; NO TERMS; 16/05/2018 – Practice Fusion, an Allscripts company, to Show New Real-World Evidence (RWE) at the 23rd Annual International Society for Phar; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC MDRX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.15 BLN TO $2.25 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Astronova Inc (ALOT) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 28,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.35% . The hedge fund held 414,720 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.46M, up from 385,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Astronova Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $22.33. About 15,161 shares traded. AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) has risen 31.77% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ALOT News: 28/03/2018 – ASTRO MALAYSIA HOLDINGS BHD ASTR.KL – BOARD DECLARED FOURTH INTERIM SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 3.0 SEN PER ORDINARY SHARE FOR FY; 03/04/2018 – AstroNova Announces Appointment of Yvonne Schlaeppi to Bd of Directors; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft with ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Data; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft With ToughWriter(R) 5 Flight Deck Data Printer; 14/03/2018 – AstroNova 4Q EPS 9c; 28/03/2018 – ASTRO MALAYSIA HOLDINGS BHD – QTRLY REVENUE 1.39 BLN RGT; 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; 09/05/2018 – Astro Aerospace Acquires VTOL Industry Leader Passenger Drone; 28/03/2018 – Astro Malaysia Holdings 4Q EPS MYR0.0349; 06/04/2018 – AstroNova Announces First Commercial Shipments of Trojan™ T4

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.03, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold ALOT shares while 8 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 3.77 million shares or 0.63% less from 3.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 47,541 shares. Financial Bank Of America De owns 565 shares. 2,881 were accumulated by Panagora Asset. Navellier And Assoc Inc holds 0.08% or 24,178 shares. Ariel Invs Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 399,970 shares. Wellington Gp Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 254,513 shares. Northern Tru holds 0% or 32,386 shares. Vanguard Grp invested in 0% or 298,987 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 3,911 shares. Girard Limited owns 11,197 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Albert D Mason Incorporated invested in 50,840 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Grace & White Ny reported 98,394 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 3,234 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 6,518 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0% of its portfolio in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT).

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 2,724 shares to 18,950 shares, valued at $7.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 64,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 448,310 shares, and cut its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ:CSWC).

