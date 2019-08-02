Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Lifted Holding in Eastman Chemical Co Com (EMN) as Share Price Declined; Shaker Financial Services Lowered Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) Stake by $1.52 Million

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co Com (EMN) by 173.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 51,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 81,401 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 29,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $72.48. About 1.41M shares traded or 29.53% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.23, EST. $2.09; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – SEES ADJUSTED 2018 EPS GROWTH TO BE BETWEEN 10-14 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by 50.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 151,850 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 150,537 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 302,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.55. About 71,736 shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc Ny stated it has 147 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 343 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Prtnrs Inc has 0% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.01% or 119,795 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Limited invested in 0.93% or 170,693 shares. Ftb Advisors Incorporated holds 475 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.06% or 113,795 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 6.90 million shares. Winch Advisory Lc reported 618 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.04% or 244,708 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested in 98 shares or 0% of the stock. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc holds 5,895 shares. First Manhattan invested 0% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Fjarde Ap invested in 0.05% or 50,906 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 3,244 shares.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caleres Inc Com by 208,690 shares to 365,548 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Portland Gen Elec Co Com New (NYSE:POR) by 128,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 328,831 shares, and cut its stake in Kennametal Inc Com (NYSE:KMT).

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85M and $197.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Sr Flg Rte Incm Fd (FCT) by 107,404 shares to 168,305 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ellsworth Grwth And Income L (ECF) by 46,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Floating Rate Inco (BGT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold PHD shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 5.96% more from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Investment Group Inc Ltd Liability invested in 0.31% or 22,189 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Shaker Finance Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 150,537 shares. Moreover, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd has 0% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 2,028 shares. Q Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 27 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 23,758 shares in its portfolio. Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Company owns 22,247 shares. Rivernorth Cap Management Llc has invested 0.28% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability holds 508,563 shares. Rmb Cap Management Ltd holds 0.04% or 149,560 shares. City Of London Mgmt holds 0.03% or 48,436 shares. 8,900 were reported by Pnc Svcs Group Inc Inc. Fort Washington Invest Oh stated it has 33,935 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD).