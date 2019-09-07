Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Raised Stake in Lyon William Homes Cl A New (WLH) by $540,120 as Valuation Rose; Schwab Charles Investment Management Has Lifted Its Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Position by $3.75 Million

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Lyon William Homes Cl A New (WLH) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 36,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The institutional investor held 447,447 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, up from 411,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Lyon William Homes Cl A New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $683.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $17.97. About 186,831 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 29/03/2018 – William Lyon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, $200.0 MLN CASH FROM CERTAIN LAND BANKING ARRANGEMENTS, CASH, TO FINANCE RSI ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q EPS 21C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EPS 21c; 03/04/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES WLH.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q NET ORDERS +28%; 09/03/2018 – William Lyon Homes Completes Acquisition Of RSI Communities, A Southern California And Texas Based Homebuilder; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 To William Lyon Homes’ Notes; Outlook Stable

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 98,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.23 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $39.12. About 636,847 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C, EST. 47C; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Gaming and Leisure to Pay $1.21B Ex-Items for Substantially All Tropicana’s Real Estat; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE OF TOTAL REVENUE OF $ 254.2 MLN; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY ACTUAL SHR $ 0.45; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF ASSETS OF TROPICANA; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS CFO RETIREMENT; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Funds From Operations $121.9M; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $221.3M, EST. $222.0M; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc New Com by 95,136 shares to 795,840 shares, valued at $12.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Radian Group Inc Com (NYSE:RDN) by 388,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 790,495 shares, and cut its stake in Ttm Technologies Inc Com (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Il has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd invested in 2.15M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Raymond James And Assoc invested in 28,571 shares or 0% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Aureus Asset Ltd Com has invested 0.15% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Westwood Grp has invested 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Nomura Asset Management has invested 0.07% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). M&T Bancorporation Corp stated it has 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corp holds 117,800 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr owns 12,732 shares. State Street accumulated 4.32M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Boston Advisors Limited Liability holds 30,448 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Eii Capital Mgmt Inc holds 1.05% or 49,669 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Van Eck Associate has invested 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 11,131 shares. 44,117 were accumulated by Franklin Res.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $187,850 activity.