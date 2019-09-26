Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Upped Its Hunt J B Trans Svcs Com (JBHT) Holding by $804,076; Sandy Spring Bank Increases Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 48.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 3,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 11,512 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36 million, up from 7,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $208.65. About 851,993 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 05/03/2018 – PE Hub: Vestar explores Fund V revamp with Goldman and AlpInvest; 18/04/2018 – As tensions rise between the U.S. and China on trade, Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein said the pressure being applied by the Trump administration is “fine.”; 03/04/2018 – IDG ENERGY INVESTMENT – TO SUBSCRIBE FOR NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY GOLDMAN SACHS FINANCE CORP IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF US$50 MLN; 18/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS’ PRESIDENT, DAVID M. SOLOMON, IS LIKELY TO BE NAMED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER BY THE END OF THIS YEAR – NYT; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ocado courts global food retailers with robot army; 08/03/2018 – SABADELL SABE.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2.1 EUROS FROM 1.91 EUROS; 27/03/2018 – NEW: Deutsche Bank approached Goldman Sachs’ Richard Gnodde to ask if he would be interested in taking the helm of the German lender, but the executive turned it down, according to a source close to him; 13/04/2018 – Little-known Goldman banker to succeed Rolet as LSE chief; 14/05/2018 – PQ Group Holdings at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS AGREES TO PAY $110 MILLION OVER FOREX CONDUCT

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc Com (JBHT) by 269.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 8,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.50% . The institutional investor held 12,111 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11M, up from 3,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $113.56. About 279,555 shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 13.11% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBHT); 03/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research; 16/04/2018 – JB HUNT 1Q OPER REV. $1.95B, EST. $1.88B; 07/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Named to Fortune 500 List for Sixth Consecutive Year, Breaks into Top 400; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Dedicated Contract Svcs Rev $494.5M; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Integrated Capacity Solutions Rev $296.1M; 03/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 09/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Rmsincerbeaux Mgmt has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 13,209 shares. Illinois-based Prudential Public Ltd Co has invested 0.37% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Thompson Investment Mngmt has 0.24% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). James Inv Research stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ipg Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2,070 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 239,257 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation owns 7,673 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru owns 1,000 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 2,750 shares. Pinnacle Assoc owns 0.13% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 26,241 shares. Moon Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, a Tennessee-based fund reported 18,480 shares. State Street owns 20.81M shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Advisor Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.31% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Hennessy Advsr Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.25% or 18,480 shares in its portfolio.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Midcap 400 Spdr Trust Series 1 (MDY) by 1,031 shares to 121,827 shares, valued at $43.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,510 shares, and cut its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 59 investors sold JBHT shares while 138 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 79.17 million shares or 1.05% more from 78.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gulf Intll Comml Bank (Uk) Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 19,326 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Aus holds 10,640 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bb&T Corp invested in 7,301 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Ameriprise Finance has 0.03% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Waddell Reed Fin holds 0.15% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 642,789 shares. Regions Fincl holds 826,313 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited has 0.02% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 110,026 shares. 10.15M were accumulated by Vanguard Grp. Rhumbline Advisers owns 163,934 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated invested in 0% or 289,788 shares. Bridgewater Associates Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 21,058 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Co stated it has 8,755 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stevens Lp invested in 0.11% or 26,620 shares. Us Natl Bank De holds 20,209 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank stated it has 4,185 shares.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:NXST) by 73,761 shares to 155,868 shares, valued at $15.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd Com (NYSE:RNR) by 38,699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,693 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc Com (NYSE:SWX).

