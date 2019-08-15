Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Position in Portland Gen Elec Co Com New (POR) Has Lowered by $6.54 Million; Provise Management Group Has Upped Position in Cvs Health (CVS) by $605,366

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co Com New (POR) by 28.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 128,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 328,831 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.05M, down from 457,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Portland Gen Elec Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $55.69. About 53,746 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Net $64M; 30/04/2018 – PGE to Host Summit Focused on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity on May 23; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL RETAIL REVENUES $454 MLN VS. $506 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Portland General Electric Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, April 27; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Rev $493M; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $495 MLN VS $530 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q EPS 72c; 08/03/2018 AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 11,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 95,727 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16M, up from 84,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 2.26M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600. On Friday, March 8 DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 9,600 shares. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $712.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,383 shares to 7,763 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,153 shares, and cut its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spirit Of America Management stated it has 2,961 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Midwest Retail Bank Division holds 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 5,920 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited reported 227,638 shares. Community Tru & Inv Company stated it has 244,727 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Pentwater Management Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 14,376 shares. Arga Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 4,025 shares. Moreover, Rmb Management Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 12,852 shares. 1.79 million were accumulated by Davenport And Ltd Liability Corporation. Indiana Trust Investment Mgmt reported 14,996 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 12,103 shares. Tiemann Invest Advsrs Llc reported 4,387 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Charles Schwab Investment Management reported 10.82 million shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.25% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.74M shares. Magellan Asset Ltd has 3,770 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encompass Health Corp Com by 13,126 shares to 134,310 shares, valued at $7.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radnet Inc Com (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 866,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Marcus Corp Com (NYSE:MCS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold POR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Ltd Llc reported 0.13% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Ajo LP has invested 0.72% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company owns 2,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Whittier owns 0.08% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 48,409 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 14,595 shares. Brandywine Glob Management Ltd holds 225 shares. Waddell Reed Financial Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). American owns 16,737 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Tower Rech Limited Co (Trc) holds 1,351 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.08% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Clark Cap Mngmt Grp Inc accumulated 74,284 shares. Heartland Advsr holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 199,578 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.02% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership owns 12,787 shares. Charles Schwab Management Inc accumulated 1.39M shares or 0.05% of the stock.