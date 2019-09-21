Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Increased Holding in Unifirst Mass Com (UNF); Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holder De Burlo Group Trimmed Its Holding

De Burlo Group Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 23.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc sold 29,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 96,478 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.58 million, down from 125,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 10.79M shares traded or 42.64% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Unifirst Corp Mass Com (UNF) by 713.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 53,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% . The institutional investor held 61,010 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.51M, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Unifirst Corp Mass Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $194.52. About 89,098 shares traded. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has risen 6.68% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.45 TO $7.65; 28/03/2018 UNIFIRST 2Q EPS $2.85; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Net $58.4M; 29/05/2018 – The New UniFirst No. 24 Car Driven by NASCAR Phenom William Byron Makes its Debut at Pocono Raceway on June 3; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST TO BOOST QTR DIV TO 11.25C/SHR FROM 3.75C, EST. 3.75C; 28/03/2018 – UniFirst Lifts Outlook — Market Mover; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST 2Q ADJ EPS $1.38, EST. $1.14; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst Sees FY18 Rev $1.66B-$1.67B; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst: Raising Qtrly Div to $0.1125 Per Shr for Common Stk and to $0.09 Per Shr for Class B Common Stk; 28/03/2018 – UniFirst Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UniFirst Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2019 and Board of Directors Authorizes $100.0 Million Share Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” on January 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “UniFirst Lands a Top-10 Spot on Apparel Magazine’s List of America’s Leading Apparel Companies – PRNewswire” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is UniFirst Corp (UNF) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Has UniFirst Stock Gotten Ahead of Itself? – Motley Fool” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UniFirst Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caleres Inc Com by 109,241 shares to 256,307 shares, valued at $5.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Patterson Uti Energy Inc Com (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 63,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 734,695 shares, and cut its stake in Wesbanco Inc Com (NASDAQ:WSBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold UNF shares while 53 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 14.24 million shares or 1.07% less from 14.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb has invested 0% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Ameritas Investment Prtn holds 0.01% or 1,305 shares. Raymond James & Associate, a Florida-based fund reported 41,421 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 16,622 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Co stated it has 0.06% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc holds 0.44% or 2,525 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,164 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Argent Trust owns 1,539 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Aperio Gru Lc holds 3,865 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0.02% or 14,657 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Com reported 38,746 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Carroll Financial Assocs owns 0% invested in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) for 12 shares. Vanguard Group reported 1.59M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.02% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). 2,830 are owned by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44M and $512.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 29,300 shares to 45,100 shares, valued at $8.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 16,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.65 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt reported 2.39% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Park Circle Com invested 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gam Hldgs Ag holds 40,232 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 8,916 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sfmg Limited Company reported 5,198 shares. Kings Point Capital Mgmt reported 13,140 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Trustmark Bancshares Trust Department, a Mississippi-based fund reported 80,254 shares. Trust Com Of Vermont owns 145,875 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. 134,693 are owned by Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 76,156 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd holds 0.58% or 650,091 shares in its portfolio. Atlas Browninc holds 2.56% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 33,832 shares. Becker Inc has invested 1.35% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Arvest Bancorporation Division reported 150,915 shares. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 148,775 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “P&G (PG) Up 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Trio of Strong Performers – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Is Historically Overpriced – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.