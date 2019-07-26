Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Decreased By $1.35 Million Its Wpx Energy Com (WPX) Stake; Polar Securities Upped Its United States Lime & Mineral (USLM) Stake

Polar Securities Inc increased United States Lime & Mineral (USLM) stake by 11.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Polar Securities Inc acquired 5,035 shares as United States Lime & Mineral (USLM)’s stock rose 16.83%. The Polar Securities Inc holds 49,843 shares with $3.84 million value, up from 44,808 last quarter. United States Lime & Mineral now has $468.94M valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $83.56. About 335 shares traded. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) has risen 8.76% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.33% the S&P500. Some Historical USLM News: 12/03/2018 UNITED STATES LIME & MINERALS – ON MARCH 8 BOARD APPROVED AMENDMENT TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD TO 6 DIRECTORS, ELECTED RAY HARLIN AS DIRECTOR; 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals Encouraged by Improved Steel Demand in 1; 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals Sees Issues Including Competitive Pressures and New Trucking Regulations Affecting 201; 20/04/2018 – DJ United States Lime & Minerals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USLM); 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals: Weather Conditions Hurt 1Q Construction Activity; 22/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for United States Lime & Minerals, MainSource Financial Group, Enviva Partners; 25/04/2018 – US Lime & Minerals 1Q EPS 76c; 25/04/2018 – US Lime & Minerals 1Q Rev $35.3M; 27/03/2018 – United States Lime Market 2018-2025 – Supply, Demand, Market Value, Infrastructure and Competition – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased Wpx Energy Inc Com (WPX) stake by 9.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 103,957 shares as Wpx Energy Inc Com (WPX)’s stock rose 0.78%. The Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co holds 1.03 million shares with $13.47M value, down from 1.13 million last quarter. Wpx Energy Inc Com now has $4.32B valuation. The stock decreased 3.21% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $10.24. About 7.41M shares traded or 0.77% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 21/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $18; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Wpx Energy’s Proposed Senior Notes B1; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AND FIRST AMENDMENT TO GUARANTY AND COLLATERAL AGREEMENT; 02/04/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M; 17/05/2018 – WPX Energy Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR

Polar Securities Inc decreased Barrick Gold Corporation (Put) (NYSE:ABX) stake by 611,900 shares to 30,000 valued at $411,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Viavi Solutions Inc stake by 147,600 shares and now owns 1.83 million shares. Barrick Gold Corporation (Call) (NYSE:ABX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 1.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 0 investors sold USLM shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 1.50 million shares or 2.36% more from 1.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Invest Mngmt invested 0.21% of its portfolio in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM). Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 792 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 195,475 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Granite Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 8,859 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 263,659 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 2,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management reported 0% stake. Blackrock owns 170,323 shares. 568 were accumulated by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 0% or 18 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited owns 0.02% invested in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) for 224,345 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 7,999 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company reported 2,212 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 425 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Minerva Limited Liability Com has invested 6.43% in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM).

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.10 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.06 per share. WPX’s profit will be $42.23M for 25.60 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gagnon Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.56% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) or 547,521 shares. First LP invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Cibc Markets reported 37,379 shares stake. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 739 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Selz Capital Limited Liability Co reported 1.40 million shares. Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Co has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Massachusetts Fin Ma has invested 0.03% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). The Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments Company has invested 0.03% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Cushing Asset Lp owns 621,674 shares. New York-based Gagnon Advsr Ltd Co has invested 2.6% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Advsr Asset Management Inc reported 0% stake. Amer Assets Invest Management Ltd Company holds 55,000 shares. Tortoise Cap Llc reported 701,793 shares. Gluskin Sheff Associate invested in 38,580 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.45% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX).

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased Computer Programs & Sys Inc Co (NASDAQ:CPSI) stake by 10,761 shares to 149,394 valued at $4.44M in 2019Q1. It also upped Xcel Energy Inc Com (NYSE:XEL) stake by 133,913 shares and now owns 169,500 shares. Sp Plus Corp Com (NASDAQ:SP) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. WPX Energy has $21 highest and $14 lowest target. $17.50’s average target is 70.90% above currents $10.24 stock price. WPX Energy had 11 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Williams Capital Group. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The stock of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 28.