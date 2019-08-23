Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Upped Regions Finl New Com (RF) Holding by $4.93 Million as Share Value Rose; Ormat Technologies (ORA) Shares Rose While Kbc Group Nv Has Upped Position by $850,355

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) by 23.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 15,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 81,835 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51 million, up from 66,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $72.44. About 111,647 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 07/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies 1Q EPS 88c; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – RESTATEMENT EXPECTED TO IMPACT INCOME TAX (PROVISION) BENEFIT LINE ITEM IN CO’S STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS; 27/03/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – ENTERS LOAN AGREEMENT WITH AFFILIATES OF ISRAEL’S MIGDAL GROUP TO PROVIDE CO WITH A $100.0 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED LOAN; 03/05/2018 – ORMAT TO GET OPIC LOAN OF UP TO $124.7M FOR GEOTHERMAL PLANT; 22/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – AS PER DEAL WITH CO’S UNIT, PRIVATE INVESTOR ACQUIRED MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS IN PROJECT FOR ABOUT $33.4 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Ormat Previously Reported It Identified a Material Weakness in Its Internal Control Over Financial Reporting Related to Accounting for Income Taxes; 16/05/2018 – Hawaii’s Erupting Volcano Too Close for Ormat Geothermal Plant; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT 1Q REV. $184.0M, EST. $175.4M; 16/03/2018 – Ormat Technologies Reports Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 16/04/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – ORMAT, THROUGH VIRIDITY, WILL FINANCE, CONSTRUCT, OWN AND OPERATE PROJECTS

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New Com (RF) by 363.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 352,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 449,449 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 97,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.25. About 7.82M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – FINANCIAL DETAILS RELATED TO TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS SEES GAIN ON SALE OF INSURANCE UNIT OF $200M; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AND OTHER FINANCING INCOME INCREASED 6 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q EPS 35c; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS TOTALED $84 MLN COMPARED TO $63 MLN IN PREVIOUS QUARTER; 21/03/2018 – Regions Financial: Regions Bank Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C, EST. 31C; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold ORA shares while 34 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 21.03 million shares or 2.06% more from 20.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Commercial Bank De accumulated 15,538 shares or 0% of the stock. Intl Group Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com holds 201 shares. 174 were accumulated by Valley Natl Advisers. Synovus Fin holds 0% or 329 shares. Van Berkom And accumulated 305,319 shares. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 38 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma invested in 0% or 1,075 shares. Psagot Invest House Ltd reported 2,331 shares. Voloridge Management Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 3,755 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0% or 98,329 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 18,026 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management reported 0% stake. The New York-based Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0.03% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Smithfield Trust Company has 0.01% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 181,902 shares to 42,503 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 9,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,655 shares, and cut its stake in Veeco Instrs Inc Del (NASDAQ:VECO).

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polyone Corp Com (NYSE:POL) by 139,661 shares to 418,523 shares, valued at $12.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moog Inc Cl A (NYSE:MOG.A) by 83,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,875 shares, and cut its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc Com (NYSE:CUZ).