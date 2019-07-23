Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Trimmed Its Stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Com (SASR) by $4.53 Million; O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Stake Increased by Strs Ohio

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc Com (SASR) by 19.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 146,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 589,208 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.43 million, down from 735,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.16. About 83,045 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 17.58% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 09/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Announcement Event, April 11, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.58%; 18/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $62.9 Million; 03/05/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Earns Regional and National Recognition for Mortgage Performance and Leadership; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 05/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 19, 2018; 05/03/2018 Sandy Spring Bank Completes Conversion of All Systems and Branding After WashingtonFirst Bank Acquisition; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SASR)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) by 123.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 5,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, up from 4,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $391.67. About 482,984 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates O’Reilly Automotive’s Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 10/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: O’Reilly Automotive $500m WNG 10Y; IPT +160 Area; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly Accusers Urge Judge to Reject Blackout Request on Suit; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Henslee Elected as Director on Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Election to Board, Accepting Executive Vice Chairman Post Completes Leadership Succession Plan; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $3.95 TO $4.05, EST. $4.01

Since March 11, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $42,295 activity. On Tuesday, April 30 REEDER JOE bought $29,972 worth of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) or 867 shares.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kohls Corp Com (NYSE:KSS) by 72,995 shares to 106,324 shares, valued at $7.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radnet Inc Com (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 866,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.60 million shares or 0.04% more from 23.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 0% stake. Moreover, Banc Funds Comm Ltd Company has 1.98% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 844,793 shares. Brinker Cap holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 12,137 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 7,748 shares. American Intl Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Barclays Pcl stated it has 15,455 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 47 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc owns 16,468 shares. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 30,922 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt owns 202,613 shares. State Street Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 870,789 shares. Georgia-based Cornercap Investment Counsel has invested 0.12% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al holds 8,741 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company owns 10,004 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory Incorporated stated it has 48,853 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 0.06% or 2,051 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd accumulated 2,700 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And accumulated 535 shares. Sterling Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). New Vernon Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,200 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Spectrum Mngmt Gru has 1,253 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fin Corporation holds 683 shares. Aurora Invest Counsel reported 1.21% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). 28,174 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers. Millennium Management Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Westpac Bk Corporation reported 21,767 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Communications Lc has 12,600 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hl Fincl Services Lc has invested 1.8% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). The California-based Nelson Roberts Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 7,968 shares to 116,501 shares, valued at $9.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expeditors Int’l. Wash Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,877 shares, and cut its stake in Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $35.52 million activity. SHAW JEFF M sold 3,615 shares worth $1.36 million. 40,000 shares were sold by OREILLY DAVID E, worth $14.88 million. $563,880 worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) was sold by BURCHFIELD JAY D on Wednesday, February 13.

