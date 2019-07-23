Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Upped Its Position in Torchmark Com (TMK) by $7.27 Million; Monarch Alternative Capital LP Stake in Caesars Entmt (CZR) Has Trimmed by $16.08 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Torchmark Corp Com (TMK) by 392.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 89,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,556 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22 million, up from 22,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Torchmark Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $91.37. About 280,453 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 2.36% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500.

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.85. About 4.77M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 15/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, DUBAI’S MERAAS PLAN 2 HOTELS, BEACH CLUB; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 17/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Favored by 14 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 18/05/2018 – CBC Windsor: BREAKING Caesars employees reject dealAbout 53% of members reject the deal. More to com; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62B and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09 million shares, valued at $871.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.03 million are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund. 126,260 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.05% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 28,625 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Veritable Lp has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Blackrock accumulated 52.03M shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Shapiro Cap Management Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 26.65M shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Janney Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 50,716 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co reported 1,479 shares. 13D Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4.52% or 1.72M shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 442 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Group Incorporated owns 2,460 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Reilly Advsr Llc holds 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 2,612 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold TMK shares while 132 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 80.93 million shares or 0.37% less from 81.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 17,141 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Co stated it has 3,025 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Company owns 3,945 shares. Howe And Rusling holds 14 shares. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.01% or 16,991 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset has invested 0.06% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Denali Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 8,426 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 1.97 million shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 47,225 shares. 20,000 are owned by Employees Retirement Of Texas. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 117 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great Lakes Ltd Liability owns 161,472 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Cibc World Mkts owns 11,811 shares for 0% of their portfolio.