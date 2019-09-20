Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Trimmed Emc Ins Group Com (EMCI) Holding By $3.06 Million; Millennium Management Trimmed Its Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Position

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased Emc Ins Group Inc Com (EMCI) stake by 39.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 85,128 shares as Emc Ins Group Inc Com (EMCI)’s stock rose 13.27%. The Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co holds 131,926 shares with $4.75 million value, down from 217,054 last quarter. Emc Ins Group Inc Com now has $780.70 million valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.01. About 92,686 shares traded or 278.73% up from the average. EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) has risen 36.14% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EMCI News: 13/03/2018 – Bosch, RTI, Huawei and Dell EMC Confirmed as New IIC Leadership; 27/03/2018 – VP Fredericks Disposes 23 Of EMC Insurance Group Inc; 19/03/2018 – Sungard Availability Services Brings VMware NSX to Hosted Private Cloud Solution for Dell EMC lnfrastructures; 16/04/2018 – EMC Insurance Group Inc. Announces First Quarter Estimates, Revises 2018 Non-GAAP Operating Income Guidance* and Announces Firs; 09/04/2018 – Oxford University Press, EMC School Announce Exclusive Distribution Agreement in Canada; 20/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – D–Dell EMC VCE vBlock Premium Maintenance Support – 36C10B18Q27243; 04/05/2018 – EMC INSURANCE GROUP INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE OF $1.10 TO $1.30 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – Gartner reports Dell EMC, HPE and lnspur are top 3 in x86 servers in 2017; 16/04/2018 – EMC INSURANCE GROUP INC EMCI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.55 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Dell EMC Takes Open Networking to the Edge for Next-Generation Access

Millennium Management Llc decreased Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) stake by 74.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Millennium Management Llc sold 641,791 shares as Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI)’s stock rose 7.08%. The Millennium Management Llc holds 223,232 shares with $29.10M value, down from 865,023 last quarter. Crown Castle Intl Corp New now has $58.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $141.24. About 1.59M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity. $2.08M worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) shares were bought by MARTIN J LANDIS.

Millennium Management Llc increased Four Corners Ppty Tr Inc stake by 98,833 shares to 754,257 valued at $20.61 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLI) stake by 686,100 shares and now owns 1.07 million shares. Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Crown Castle has $15000 highest and $136 lowest target. $144.75’s average target is 2.49% above currents $141.24 stock price. Crown Castle had 10 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, September 19. JP Morgan upgraded Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) on Thursday, August 1 to “Overweight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $142 target in Monday, April 15 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, March 22. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $13800 target in Monday, September 9 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.27, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold EMCI shares while 17 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 5.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 5.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

