Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Increases Holding in Verizon Communications Com (VZ); Midsouth Bancorp (MSL) Holder Fj Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $7.88 Million as Stock Rose

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ) by 78.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 135,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 307,590 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.19M, up from 171,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.09 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Midsouth Bancorp Inc (MSL) by 90.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 716,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.24 million, up from 795,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Midsouth Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.95M market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $12.26. About 56,106 shares traded. MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) has declined 16.63% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MSL News: 30/05/2018 – MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividends and Election of D. Michael “Mike” Kramer to Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividends and Election of D. Michael “Mike” Kramer to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 DJ MidSouth Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSL); 26/04/2018 – Midsouth Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 26/04/2018 – Midsouth Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 3c

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Natl Bancorp Ind Com (NASDAQ:ONB) by 602,540 shares to 339,005 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ensign Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 156,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 311,398 shares, and cut its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc Com (NYSE:PWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Wealth Limited Liability has 0.2% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fincl Advantage holds 4,006 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Parsec Management holds 0.03% or 8,878 shares. Argent Mgmt Lc invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fort LP invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Girard Ltd accumulated 120,585 shares. Verity & Verity Limited Liability Corp reported 1.66% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 10,322 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest Mgmt stated it has 87,855 shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher stated it has 307,590 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 5.60 million shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. M Kraus Co has 0.21% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 6,055 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt stated it has 837,531 shares or 2.13% of all its holdings. Css Limited Liability Il invested in 0.02% or 4,297 shares. 202,070 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Massachusetts authorizes Verizon to provide services on statewide contract for public safety, bringing high-speed wireless services to first responders – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Sprint and T-Mobile Merger Comes Closer to Decision – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon Software-Defined Interconnect enables Private IP network connectivity in minutes – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon CEO Talks 5G, China, Trade And More In CNBC Interview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 5 investors sold MSL shares while 21 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 11.24 million shares or 5.94% more from 10.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Intl Group holds 9,539 shares. Northern Tru Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 161,527 shares. State Street owns 0% invested in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) for 228,491 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 18,779 shares. Ancora Limited has 0.03% invested in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) for 55,377 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 10,220 shares. Ulysses Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.24% in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). Bancshares Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) for 689 shares. 14,000 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Citigroup Incorporated has 3,746 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Financial Ser Advsrs has invested 0% in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 5,540 shares. Tower Lc (Trc) holds 1,956 shares. 55,169 were accumulated by Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 3,172 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Form S-4 HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP – StreetInsider.com” on July 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ADSW, SFS, MSL Investor Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies Is Fair to Shareholders â€“ ADSW, SFS, MSL – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BofA, Capital One, Citi announce buybacks, dividends post-CCAR – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – New Higher Offer For Anadarko – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MERGER ALERT â€“ ADSW and MSL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.