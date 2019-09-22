Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Decreased Greenhill & Co Com (GHL) Stake by $2.55 Million; Market Value Declined; Toron Capital Markets Has Cut Its Position in Sanofi (SNY) by $683,829 as Stock Value Declined

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Greenhill & Co Inc Com (GHL) by 27.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 196,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.43% . The institutional investor held 524,590 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.13 million, down from 720,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Greenhill & Co Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.59. About 790,181 shares traded or 141.69% up from the average. Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) has declined 48.12% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.12% the S&P500. Some Historical GHL News: 01/05/2018 – Michael Masterson to Join Greenhill in New York as Head of Transportation Corporate Advisory; 04/05/2018 – GREENHILL & CO INC GHL.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10.5; 03/05/2018 – Greenhill 1Q EPS 21c; 15/03/2018 – Greenhill & Co. Announces Preliminary Results Of Its Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 01/05/2018 – Michael Masterson to Join Greenhill in NY as Head of Transportation Corporate Advisory; 14/03/2018 Ali Akbar to Join Greenhill in New York as a Managing Director Focused on the Midstream Energy Sector; 04/05/2018 – GREENHILL & CO INC GHL.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19; 19/03/2018 – NEIL A. AUGUSTINE TO JOIN GREENHILL IN NEW YORK AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND CO-HEAD OF NORTH AMERICAN FINANCING ADVISORY & RESTRUCTURING; 29/03/2018 – Greenhill Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – GREENHILL 1Q REV. $87.5M, EST. $63.4M

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 68.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 3,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 1,867 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $321,000, down from 5,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.62B market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $46.46. About 3.55M shares traded or 161.37% up from the average. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 17/04/2018 – SANOFI SASY.PA – REG-ADVENT INTERNATIONAL ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE ZENTIVA, SANOFI’S EUROPEAN GENERICS BUSINESS; 18/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Och-Ziff Capital Management, Sanofi; 17/05/2018 – Sanofi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/04/2018 – ADVENT’S DEAL FOR SANOFI UNIT COULD BE ANNOUNCED SOON; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI TO CUT DRUG PRICE, TARGET HIGH-RISK PATIENTS; 02/05/2018 – A tiny biotech’s plot to frustrate Regeneron and Sanofi runs into a safety problem; 19/04/2018 – SANOFI SAYS TO CONTINUE WORK WITH INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC HEALTH COMMUNITY AND ENDEMIC COUNTRIES; 13/04/2018 – Advent leads race to buy Sanofi’s generics arm; 08/05/2018 – SANOFI INDIA LTD SANO.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.78 BLN RUPEES VS 5.13 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 08/03/2018 – Sanofi is jettisoning its infectious disease unit to Evotec – handing over cash, staff and a pipeline $SNY @AmberTongPW

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc Com (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 8,836 shares to 12,111 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP) by 68,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Istar Inc Com (NYSE:STAR).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.50 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold GHL shares while 45 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 15.89 million shares or 8.93% less from 17.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Prns accumulated 115,185 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Company accumulated 32,273 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Co holds 218,885 shares. Capital World Invsts invested in 1.17 million shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) for 648 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech Inc has 1,800 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 6,851 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 177,633 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 56,578 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 12,148 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 11,511 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL).

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,304 shares to 7,476 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 10,932 shares in the quarter, for a total of 759,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

Analysts await Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 5.61% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.07 per share. SNY’s profit will be $2.86 billion for 10.28 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Sanofi for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.70% EPS growth.

