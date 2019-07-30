Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Trimmed By $2.03 Million Its Vera Bradley Com (VRA) Holding; Last Week Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aldeyra Therapeutics has $35 highest and $30 lowest target. $35’s average target is 562.88% above currents $5.28 stock price. Aldeyra Therapeutics had 7 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 8. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Thursday, February 28. See Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Janney Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

05/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

21/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $35 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $30 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $30 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased Vera Bradley Inc Com (VRA) stake by 40.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 156,472 shares as Vera Bradley Inc Com (VRA)’s stock rose 25.38%. The Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co holds 233,202 shares with $3.09M value, down from 389,674 last quarter. Vera Bradley Inc Com now has $380.12 million valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.11. About 150,889 shares traded. Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) has risen 9.82% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical VRA News: 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Announces New Licensing Agreement for Sleepwear/Loungewear; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vera Bradley Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRA); 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY INC VRA.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.47, REV VIEW $415.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY IN PACT WITH APPAREL PARTNERSHIP; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 8.0C TO 10C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11.0C; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 10c; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley 4Q Rev $132M; 02/04/2018 – Vera Bradley Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Sees FY EPS 35c-EPS 45c

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $145.15 million. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 15.47 million shares or 5.38% less from 16.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Ltd Partnership owns 23,407 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0% in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). Falcon Point Ltd holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) for 24,421 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 275 shares or 0% of the stock. 274,448 were reported by Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Northern Tru invested 0% in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). Susquehanna Intll Group Llp invested in 0% or 16,266 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% of its portfolio in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) for 5,154 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 136,800 shares. Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) for 27,555 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). Woodstock Corp holds 0.16% or 98,841 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). 1.34 million were accumulated by Blackrock.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) stake by 5,091 shares to 62,320 valued at $4.81 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Suntrust Bks Inc Com (NYSE:STI) stake by 105,737 shares and now owns 133,887 shares. Gap Inc Com (NYSE:GPS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold VRA shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 22.43 million shares or 5.11% less from 23.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) for 37,000 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0% in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc owns 8,674 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Communications holds 233,202 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp has invested 0% in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). Art Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). Northern Trust Corp holds 0% or 280,871 shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 12,432 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 57,257 shares. Asset Management One Limited accumulated 0% or 46,100 shares. Systematic Finance LP reported 104,595 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Company holds 330,336 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 0% or 223 shares. Matarin Limited Liability reported 424,191 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp has 0% invested in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA).

Analysts await Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VRA’s profit will be $9.24 million for 10.29 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Vera Bradley, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -485.71% EPS growth.

