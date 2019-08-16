Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Upped Cit Group Com New (CIT) Position; Keystone Financial Planning Has Lifted Altria (MO) Stake by $404,871; Market Value Declined

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Cit Group Inc Com New (CIT) by 405.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 147,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 184,362 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84 million, up from 36,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Cit Group Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $41.42. About 1.28M shares traded or 88.60% up from the average. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 24/04/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES WAS $448 MLN AT MAR 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $431 MLN AT DEC 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – FinTech Breakthrough Names CIT Point-Of-Sale Platform As “Best Small Business Lending Solution” In 2018; 06/03/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE CIT’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BB+’ & SUB NTS ‘BB’; 24/04/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – QTRLY NET FINANCE REVENUE $391 MLN VS $417 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/03/2018 – CIT Announces Redemption of Approximately $883 M of Its Unsecured Debt; 29/05/2018 – CIT Group CDS Widens 14 Bps, Most in 18 Months; 28/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 28 / 2018 – Sodexo, Inc. at University Hospital of Brooklyn, SUNY Downstate Medical Center – New York Cit; 16/04/2018 – CIT Declares Dividends; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group 1Q Rev $495M; 09/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – INTENTION TO REDEEM ON APRIL 9, 2018 ALL OF OUTSTANDING $383 MLN 5.500% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE FEBR 2019

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Altria (MO) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 7,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 94,263 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41M, up from 87,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Altria for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.49. About 6.22 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $851,673 activity. Shares for $307,717 were bought by Fawcett John J. on Tuesday, August 13. 11,500 shares valued at $500,817 were bought by Alemany Ellen R on Tuesday, August 13.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kite Rlty Group Tr Com New (NYSE:KRG) by 173,250 shares to 545,708 shares, valued at $8.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kennametal Inc Com (NYSE:KMT) by 73,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 273,811 shares, and cut its stake in Polyone Corp Com (NYSE:POL).

More notable recent CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) news were published by: Csrwire.com which released: “OneWest Bank Launches Back to School Program with Local Boys & Girls Clubs – CSRwire.com” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CIT Q2 efficiency ratio improves, finance margin declines – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CIT Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “U.S. stocks close sharply higher after Trump backs off on some tariffs on Chinese imports – MarketWatch” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “275 Volunteer Projects Completed During CIT Cares Month – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CIT shares while 103 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 94.69 million shares or 5.96% less from 100.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Com stated it has 5,185 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Qci Asset Incorporated Ny accumulated 60 shares or 0% of the stock. 306,901 are held by Morgan Stanley. Moreover, Renaissance Technology Limited Company has 0.03% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co owns 16,021 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Rech stated it has 0.01% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Parkside Finance Commercial Bank has 0% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 67 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 5,554 shares. 4,468 were reported by Hbk L P. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 199,417 shares. Moreover, Colony Gru Limited Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 44,902 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg Incorporated accumulated 451,145 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 83 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 9.58M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 6,757 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 26,355 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 946 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Co holds 7,037 shares. Blue Edge Cap Ltd owns 4,079 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Yhb Invest Advsrs reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). American & Mngmt accumulated 78,730 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.05% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Wendell David Assoc Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.14% or 80,713 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 1.20M shares. 32,247 were reported by Cordasco Ntwk. Birmingham Cap Mgmt Com Al has 33,563 shares. Keystone Planning Inc holds 2.67% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 94,263 shares. State Bank Of Hawaii reported 87,422 shares stake. Haverford Trust accumulated 446,963 shares or 0.48% of the stock.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.