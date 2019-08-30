Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Stake in Prestige Consmr Healthcare (PBH) Has Decreased as Shares Rose; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Valuation Rose While Salzhauer Michael Lifted Its Holding

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Prestige Consmr Healthcare Inc (PBH) by 11.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 51,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.19% . The institutional investor held 382,930 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.45 million, down from 434,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Prestige Consmr Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $31.75. About 131,684 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 3.73% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 02/05/2018 – TRADING TO RESUME AT :093000 PBH/R@CN (ALPHA); 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL REPRICING OF TERM LOAN; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees FY19 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.04; 12/03/2018 TIMING: PRESTIGE BRANDS SETS MARCH 13 10:30AM ET CALL VIA MS; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss/Shr 75c; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands: Actions Expected to Have Immaterial EPS Impact to Fiscal 2019; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – ACTIONS EXPECTED TO HAVE IMMATERIAL EPS IMPACT TO FISCAL 2019; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. Announces Successful Repricing of Term Loan Facility and Pricing of Add-On Offering of Senior No; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Swings to Loss on Brand Impairment Charge

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 42.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 38,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 129,514 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.11 million, up from 90,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $109.69. About 5.90 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – Dow drops 150 points, led by JP Morgan; 15/03/2018 – BNP PARIBAS BNPP.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 71 EUROS FROM 69 EUROS; 07/03/2018 – VISITPAY – EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK; 24/05/2018 – JPMORGAN EXPANDS OIL & GAS PRACTICE WITH MORGAN STANLEY HIRES; 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S ANNE BIZIEN TO LEAVE BANK: INTERNAL MEMO; 14/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 11/05/2018 – Capital Growth Adds JPMorgan, Exits Skechers: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan warn their clients that Apple’s iPhone sales may come in below expectations; 18/05/2018 – “I think it’s coming sooner than people probably think,” says Amber Baldet, Former head of J.P. Morgan’s blockchain arm

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 12,362 shares to 2,338 shares, valued at $112,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 31, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Stocks still have room to fall, but look to buy the dip, JP Morgan says – CNBC” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – bizjournals.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on November 01, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Tailored Brands, Newmont Mining, and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Updates Third Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Guidance; Announces Participation in the 21st Annual ICR Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 14, 2019.

