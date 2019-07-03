Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Increased Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Holding; Jane Street Group Has Lifted Dominos Pizza (Call) (DPZ) Holding

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ) stake by 78.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co acquired 135,726 shares as Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ)’s stock rose 4.28%. The Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co holds 307,590 shares with $18.19 million value, up from 171,864 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc Com now has $240.41B valuation. The stock increased 2.59% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $58.13. About 14.11M shares traded or 5.50% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: TOO EARLY TO TELL IF TAX CUTS WILL RAISE SPENDING; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would

Jane Street Group Llc increased Dominos Pizza Inc (Call) (DPZ) stake by 109.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jane Street Group Llc acquired 7,900 shares as Dominos Pizza Inc (Call) (DPZ)’s stock declined 4.20%. The Jane Street Group Llc holds 15,100 shares with $3.90M value, up from 7,200 last quarter. Dominos Pizza Inc (Call) now has $11.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $273.81. About 394,256 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has risen 12.40% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 09/04/2018 – DPZ:SOME SUBSIDIARIES TO ISSUE ABOUT $825M NEW NOTES; 17/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Target Price Cut 125 to A$42.47/Share by Credit Suisse; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L TOTAL DIV 9 PENCE/SHR; 08/03/2018 – British pizza chain Domino’s full-year profit rises 10.2 pct; 16/04/2018 – KXLY Spokane: Domino’s Pizza will now deliver to outdoor locations; 23/04/2018 – Domino’s on Quest for Digital Dominance Using Artificial Intelligence; 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Domino’s Confident of Growth at Home and Abroad; 06/03/2018 – JUBILANT FOODWORKS LTD JUBI.NS SAYS AGREEMENT FOR FOR OPERATING DOMINO’S PIZZA RESTAURANTS IN BANGLADESH; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC – AT DEC-END NET DEBT 89.2 MLN POUNDS VS NET DEBT OF 34.6 MLN POUNDS AS REPORTED YR AGO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Barnett And has 0.06% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Apg Asset Nv has invested 1.46% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Roffman Miller Associates Pa has 1.78% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 264,986 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 159,655 are held by Keating Counselors. Moreover, Kornitzer Mgmt Ks has 0.93% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Weatherstone Capital owns 5,044 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Liability stated it has 645,030 shares. Oppenheimer And Company Inc accumulated 0.88% or 554,113 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.1% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 16,921 shares. Argyle Cap Mngmt has 88,921 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability reported 59,296 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Adirondack Rech And owns 18,372 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Limited Liability Com holds 7.66% or 946,936 shares in its portfolio. Van Strum Towne has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased Old Natl Bancorp Ind Com (NASDAQ:ONB) stake by 602,540 shares to 339,005 valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kite Rlty Group Tr Com New (NYSE:KRG) stake by 173,250 shares and now owns 545,708 shares. Portland Gen Elec Co Com New (NYSE:POR) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Verizon had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Hold” rating and $62 target in Monday, March 18 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) rating on Friday, February 22. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $58 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Friday, February 22.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: 7 Reasons To Turn Bearish – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon to webcast June 18 analyst meeting NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

More notable recent Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dominoâ€™s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Domino’s® Returns to American Red Cross Missing Types Campaign… – PRNewswire” published on June 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Domino’s® and Nuro Partner to Bring Autonomous Pizza Delivery to Houston – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Domino’s Pizza Inc Leads Pizza Chain Growth Across The World – Forbes” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NiSource Inc. (NI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Domino’s Pizza had 30 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $250 target in Friday, February 22 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. BTIG Research maintained Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) rating on Tuesday, February 26. BTIG Research has “Buy” rating and $335 target. J.P. Morgan upgraded Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) on Tuesday, March 19 to “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $268 target in Friday, February 22 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, July 1. Citigroup maintained Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $282 target. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, January 11 report. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 25 report.

Jane Street Group Llc decreased Tilray Inc (Put) stake by 268,700 shares to 238,900 valued at $15.65 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aberdeen Std Gold Etf Tr (Call) stake by 12,500 shares and now owns 4,000 shares. Gap Inc (Call) (NYSE:GPS) was reduced too.