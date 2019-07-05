Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Increased Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Position; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Raised Primoris Svcs (PRIM) Holding By $3.06 Million

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased Primoris Svcs Corp (PRIM) stake by 315.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc acquired 152,930 shares as Primoris Svcs Corp (PRIM)’s stock declined 3.65%. The Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 201,463 shares with $4.17M value, up from 48,533 last quarter. Primoris Svcs Corp now has $1.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $21.04. About 58,378 shares traded. Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) has declined 18.70% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PRIM News: 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – INTENDS TO FINANCE TRANSACTION THROUGH CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES; 09/05/2018 – @amazon employees are outraged by their company’s opposition to a plan to add more diversity to its board:; 08/05/2018 – Primoris Services 1Q EPS 1c; 08/05/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP PRIM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Primoris Services Access Event Scheduled By Thompson Davis; 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO EXPECTS WILLBROS UTD BUSINESS TO BECOME NEW OPERATING SEGMENT, PRIMORIS UTD; 29/05/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – CONTRACT WAS SECURED BY PRIMORIS HEAVY CIVIL, PART OF CIVIL SEGMENT; 10/04/2018 – Primoris Services Corporation Announces Utilities and Distribution Awards Valued Over $65 Million; 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services’ CEO David King on Acquisition of Willbros Group – Call Transcript; 08/05/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – TOTAL BACKLOG OF $2.6 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) stake by 364.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co acquired 45,265 shares as Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co holds 57,691 shares with $7.08 million value, up from 12,426 last quarter. Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com now has $63.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $140.67. About 870,166 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net $1.24B; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC); 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund accumulated 0.24% or 9,019 shares. Logan Capital Mngmt invested in 34,645 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.9% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Brown Brothers Harriman And Com, New York-based fund reported 25,467 shares. Moreover, Hartford Fincl Management Inc has 0.01% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). First Bankshares Of Mount Dora Invest reported 27,496 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii, a Hawaii-based fund reported 13,135 shares. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0.01% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 2,130 shares. 39,207 were reported by Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Cim Investment Mangement Inc accumulated 6,873 shares. Orrstown Fincl Serv holds 1.89% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 10,980 shares. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co invested in 33,435 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Mngmt, California-based fund reported 12,064 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 2,149 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $3.59 million activity. Pfinsgraff Martin had bought 500 shares worth $62,844. Another trade for 24,722 shares valued at $3.03 million was made by Reilly Robert Q on Thursday, February 7. $624,099 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) was sold by HANNON MICHAEL J on Tuesday, January 22.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased Vera Bradley Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRA) stake by 156,472 shares to 233,202 valued at $3.09 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ensign Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:ENSG) stake by 156,437 shares and now owns 311,398 shares. Teradyne Inc Com (NYSE:TER) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. PNC Financial Services Gr had 9 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $144 target. The stock of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, January 10. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, January 8 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, January 25. On Monday, January 7 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) rating on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $157 target.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) stake by 184,540 shares to 339,281 valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) stake by 7,500 shares and now owns 997,363 shares. Flexsteel Inds Inc (NASDAQ:FLXS) was reduced too.

