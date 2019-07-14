Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Increased Its Position in Lyon William Homes Cl A New (WLH) as Share Value Rose; Healthcor Management LP Cut Its Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) by $1.24 Million

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Lyon William Homes Cl A New (WLH) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 36,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 447,447 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, up from 411,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Lyon William Homes Cl A New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $738.50M market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $19.53. About 176,535 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 28.76% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 09/03/2018 – William Lyon Homes Completes Acquisition Of RSI Communities, A Southern California And Texas Based Homebuilder; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO A NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $325.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – DOLLAR VALUE OF HOMES IN BACKLOG WAS $752.1 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Net $8.33M; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 To William Lyon Homes’ Notes; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Rev $373.4M; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q ADJ EPS 27C; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q New Home Deliveries of 740 Homes; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EBITDA $41.7M; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Adj EPS 27c

Healthcor Management Lp decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp sold 6,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 338,770 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.32M, down from 345,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.79. About 879,095 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 5.98% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Pharmaceuticals Adds Shire, Exits Vertex; 04/05/2018 – Watchdog says Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 05/03/2018 MFS Growth Fund Adds Vertex, Exits Equifax, Cuts Broadcom; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – PER TERMS OF DEAL, CO TO RECEIVE UPFRONT & RESEARCH SUPPORT, ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE RESEARCH, DEVELOPMENT & SALES MILESTONES; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS – CLINICAL HOLD ON IND FOR CTX001 IS PENDING THE RESOLUTION OF CERTAIN QUESTIONS TO BE PROVIDED BY FDA AS PART OF REVIEW OF IND; 08/05/2018 – Vertex Names Bernadette Pinamont Vice President of Tax Research; 29/05/2018 – Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Appoints Shane Ward as General Counsel; 20/04/2018 – DJ Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTX); 20/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Vertex battles with the U.K. over the price of its cystic fibrosis drug; 23/04/2018 – STAT Plus: U.K. ministers urge Vertex to reach pricing deal on its cystic fibrosis drug

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 insider sales for $49.92 million activity. $5.94M worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) was sold by ALTSHULER DAVID on Monday, February 11. The insider Arbuckle Stuart A sold 2,125 shares worth $411,145. $440,813 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) was sold by Parini Michael. 12,722 shares were sold by Sachdev Amit, worth $2.38M on Monday, February 4. Another trade for 32,250 shares valued at $6.01 million was sold by LEIDEN JEFFREY M.

Analysts await Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 20.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.62 per share. VRTX’s profit will be $192.09M for 58.60 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20 billion and $2.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 115,470 shares to 730,100 shares, valued at $86.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 542,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS).

