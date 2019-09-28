Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Raised Harvard Bioscience Com (HBIO) Stake by $2.06 Million as Market Value Declined; Harvest Management Stake in Celgene (CELG) Has Increased by $9.28 Million

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 1441.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 100,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 107,920 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.98 million, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $98.85. About 4.24M shares traded or 18.32% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 26/05/2018 – Top 5 stories of the week — #1 BD chief George Golumbeski is the latest top exec to exit Celgene during management overhaul; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 23/05/2018 – CELG EQUITY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Denali Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 74c; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA – REORGANIZATION INCLUDES DISCOVERY-STAGE PIPELINE, 3 PROGRAMS BEING ADVANCED UNDER COLLABORATION WITH CELGENE

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience Inc Com (HBIO) by 1164.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 1.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 33.87% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24 million, up from 88,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Harvard Bioscience Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.01. About 22,255 shares traded. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) has declined 55.32% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HBIO News: 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Tightening Expected Ranges for Both Rev and Diluted EPS in 2018 Guidance; 16/05/2018 – Glacier Peak Capital LLC Exits Position in Harvard Bioscience; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 13c; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Narrows 2018 View To Rev $120M-$123M; 19/03/2018 – Harvard Bioscience at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 01/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Multi Channel Systems Launches Beta Cell Screening System for Diabetes Research, Entering New Seg; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Harvard Bioscience Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBIO); 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Sees 2018 Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 23c; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Rev $26.8M

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene (CELG) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on January 31, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 2 Biggest Casualties From the Celgene-Bristol-Myers Merger (So Far) – The Motley Fool” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Valuing Celgene’s Contingent Value Rights – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Celgene: $15.30 Of EPS Evaporates – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Major Biotechs Scare Off Short Sellers – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brinker Cap accumulated 3,506 shares. Moreover, Seizert Capital Partners Ltd Liability has 1.17% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 256,660 shares. Anderson Hoagland & Communications invested in 12,576 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 5.04 million shares. Omni Prtn Llp stated it has 1.84 million shares. Blackhill, a New Jersey-based fund reported 28,000 shares. Regions Finance Corporation has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Campbell Newman Asset holds 4,886 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.16% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Quinn Opportunity Prtn Limited holds 1.22% or 106,000 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Management Lc owns 3,042 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 233,526 shares. Voloridge Management Ltd, a Florida-based fund reported 351,217 shares. 142,226 are held by Howland Cap Mngmt Ltd Company. 42 were accumulated by Qci Asset Mgmt New York.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $278,739 activity. Eade Katherine A. bought $98,830 worth of stock or 39,915 shares. Loewald Thomas W also bought $50,524 worth of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) shares. $104,535 worth of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) was bought by LOY BERTRAND on Wednesday, September 11.

More notable recent Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Harvard Bioscience Completes Acquisition of Data Sciences International – GlobeNewswire” on January 31, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Data Sciences International Wins Award for Best Achievement of Operational Excellence in Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences – GlobeNewswire” published on April 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Harvard Bioscience, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HBIO) Shift From Loss To Profit – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “James Green Named President and CEO of Harvard Bioscience – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.