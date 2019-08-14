Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Lowered Its Position in Zagg Com (ZAGG) as Shares Declined; Frontfour Capital Group Has Trimmed Its Holding in Louisiana Pac (LPX) by $3.30 Million as Shares Rose

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Zagg Inc Com (ZAGG) by 24.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 65,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.64% . The institutional investor held 204,687 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, down from 270,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Zagg Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.65 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.63. About 445,703 shares traded. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 54.74% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $550 MLN TO $570 MLN; 17/05/2018 – lnvisibleShield Partners with CPR Cell Phone Repair to Sell Screen Protection and Provide Screen Protection Warranty Replacement Through More Than 430 Retail Locations in the U.S. and Canada; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $77M-$80M; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 Sales $550M-$570M; 24/05/2018 – mophie announces compact wireless charging accessories; 29/03/2018 – Zagg at Cowen & Co. Future of the Consumer Conferencne Apr 3; 12/04/2018 – ZAGG INC – REVOLVING LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 11, 2023, SUBJECT TO EARLY TERMINATION IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC QTRLY NET SALES OF $176.9 MLN, A 54% INCREASE COMPARED TO $114.9 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zagg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAGG); 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 EPS $1.30-EPS $1.50

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 137,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The hedge fund held 60,242 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 197,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontfour Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $22.58. About 1.06M shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transcat Inc Com (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 19,292 shares to 249,323 shares, valued at $5.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regal Beloit Corp Com (NYSE:RBC) by 65,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,981 shares, and has risen its stake in Kohls Corp Com (NYSE:KSS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold ZAGG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 21.56 million shares or 0.64% more from 21.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seizert Prns Ltd has invested 0.02% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Savings Bank Of Mellon has 290,481 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) or 2.53 million shares. 10,600 were reported by Axa. Amer Century Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Mackay Shields has 109,717 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 31,100 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 627 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can owns 11,975 shares. Intl Grp Inc Inc owns 17,094 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, S&T Savings Bank Pa has 0.7% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 341,301 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 7,824 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 0% or 227,528 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn owns 0% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 2,279 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 281,091 shares.

