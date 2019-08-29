Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Cut Its Holding in Associated Banc Com (ASB) as Share Value Declined; Expeditors Int’l Of Wa (EXPD) Shareholder America First Investment Advisors Lowered Position by $326,625

America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Expeditors Int’l Of Wa (EXPD) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 212,191 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.11M, down from 216,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Expeditors Int’l Of Wa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $71.71. About 239,915 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Associated Banc Corp Com (ASB) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 235,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 688,240 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.69M, down from 923,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Associated Banc Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $19.28. About 243,825 shares traded. Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has declined 21.06% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ASB News: 19/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $210 MLN INCREASED $30 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Associated Banc-Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Nathan’s Fam; 03/05/2018 – Associated Bank recognized by Fannie Mae as STAR Performer for mortgage servicing excellence for sixth year; 24/04/2018 – Associated Announces Annual Meeting Results, Dividends and Share Repurchase Program; 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp To Acquire Anderson Insurance & Investment Agency, Inc; 01/05/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP TO BUY ANDERSON INSURANCE & INVESTMENT; 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 21/03/2018 Associated Banc-Corp Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 20/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP ASB.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $27; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: ASB 1Q EPS 40C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 41C

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 56,323 shares to 69,230 shares, valued at $8.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nine Energy Svc Inc Com by 41,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,631 shares, and has risen its stake in Ducommun Inc Del Com (NYSE:DCO).

Analysts await Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.49 per share. ASB’s profit will be $81.09M for 9.64 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Associated Banc-Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.

America First Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $259.46M and $326.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 19,125 shares to 248,136 shares, valued at $10.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.